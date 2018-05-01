THE “SOUPMAN” - ICONIC TV STAR LARRY THOMAS WILL BE COMPANY “SOUPMAN”

“NO SOUP FOR YOU” IS NOW “SOUP FOR ALL” AT THE ORIGINAL SOUPMAN

EATONTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Original Soupman, makers of the best-tasting soup in the world, announce the most exciting pairing since soup and crackers: actor Larry Thomas, who Seinfeld fans fell in love with as he yelled, “No Soup For You!” will now be yelling “Soupman Soup for All!” as the The Soupman, the new spokesman for Original Soupman Soups. Thomas, a talented actor and internationally known face, will represent the company across all forms of media and select interviews.

Per Original Soupman President Joseph Hagan, “This pairing brings long awaited and much needed symmetry to our brand. We have always been a fun brand. Our soups are excellent; but the reason we’ve achieved such popularity is really because of the fun factor. We need to exude this creativity, excitement and fun in everything we do.” The company will start with unique video content written by award winning script writers and specially designed to become viral content.

Chief Strategic Advisor Mitch Cohen added, “With Larry by our side, we believe we have a recipe for success as we will couple that video content with tested and approved changes to our consumer-side branding, all with fun, excitement and vibrancy in mind.”

Larry agrees and he’s clearly enjoying his work thus far. “We’re all collaborating on how to bring The Soupman character to life. I can feel the energy and excitement from the content team and I feed off of it. When you’re enjoying your work, it reflects in the quality of the product you put out there. I’m proud to be working with this brand.”

Soupman intends to release regular short videos featuring Thomas to communicate its messaging in a highly scalable and highly relevant way. As Hagan says, “Video content is where our roots are. This is how people fell in love with Larry. We know people love our soup. This is our offering to win them head over heels back in love with our brand. It’s just the beginning of our “Just Try It!” campaign to be formally announced very soon.”

About Soupman

The Original Soupman’s roots began at the famous 55th St. and 8th Ave. store which inspired the famous “Seinfeld” episode that made Soupman a cultural icon. The soups were praised by the New York Times who called it “Art, not Soup” and the soups were rated #1 by Zagat as it set the standard for excellence.

Today, The Original SoupMan® sells its complete line of delicious soups in eco-friendly shelf stable Tetra Recart ® cartons online at the best supermarkets, grocery, mass market and convenience stores.

Why Tetra Recart ®?

1. Highest Quality

2. BPA Free (cans are not)

3. Shelf Stable

4. Preserves Freshness

5. Enables the use of complex ingredients (standard tetra pak ® cannot do this)

The company also supplies soup to foodservice operations including restaurants, colleges, franchises and more. They have franchised restaurants and fresh soup available through their foodservice operations. Visit www.originalsoupman.com<http://www.originalsoupman.com>, “Like” us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram.