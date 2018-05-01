Bill Bozeman, President & CEO, PSA Security Network Talks About TEC 2018 & Cyber:Secured Forum June 4-6, 2018 Denver

Bill Bozeman, CPP, President & CEO, PSA Security Network Cyber:Secured Forum, June 4-6, Denver PSA SECURITY NETWORK - www.PSAsecurity.com www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: TEC 2018 was a big event for PSA and a lot of changes were made. How did it go?

Bill Bozeman: The changes to TEC this year were successful. We set a record in attendance, sessions offered, and vendors exhibiting. It was a learning experience for all parties and provided us the knowledge for more success in upcoming years. Everyone who attended had very good things to say about the event and we, as the PSA team, are very happy with how everything went. Needless to say, the move to downtown Denver in March made a big difference, a difference for the better. We are excited to see what 2019 has in store.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: What are some of the other events PSA organizes?

Bill Bozeman: This year we have partnered with ISC Security Events (Reed Exhibitions) and the Security Industry Association (SIA) to offer a cybersecurity focused event, Cyber:Secured Forum, June 4-6 at the Sheraton Downtown Denver. PSA has been providing cybersecurity education and resources to the integrator community since 2015 and this event will continue that focus for integrators but also expand the scope a bit to encompass how integrators and IT professionals can work together. PSA also offers an educational track during ISC West, this year focused on cybersecurity and leadership. We utilize our committee members and industry partners to lead these sessions.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Can you give us an overview of what people can expect at Cyber:Secured Forum?

Bill Bozeman: This two-day event will be highly focused on the explicit goal of bridging the gap between IT and physical security partners. Previous industry events focused on cyber have been about scare tactics – a review of all the breaches that have happened and how they occurred. This conference hinges on moving past that and taking the next step into action, guided by experts from organizations including IBM, Microsoft, Intel, Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Attorney Office, NIST, UL, and many other very prominent companies in the space.

This is an opportunity for the integrators to not only learn about products and services that they can offer their customers, but they will learn about trends, issues and obstacles being faced in the cybersecurity industry from some very reputable speakers.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Education is a big part of PSA events and offerings. How is PSA keeping up with the changes in the security industry to continue to offer this resource?

Bill Bozeman: We have built an online portal for all our educational content and it is quite impressive (www.psaeducation.com). This learning portal will house all of the webinars, content developed by PSA’s integrator-led committees, and training resources from industry partners and vendors. It also includes a personalized certification tracking tool for integrator companies to keep track of their employee certifications. The latest improvement to this site is the option for integrators to develop their own custom training portal. Companies will work with us to set up a dedicated portal for their employees to access with their selected content. The content can be provided by that company such as HR training programs or vendor content for products the company offers to end-users. Our education department is made up of three individuals who all have their Master’s degrees and who know how to produce and find quality education content.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Another change at PSA this year is the expansion of the National Deployment Program. Can you elaborate on that change?

Bill Bozeman: The National Deployment Program (NDP) is proving to be a big success partnering our integrators with other integrators to complete multi-location projects. We are now offering this program as a no-cost benefit to our PSA owners and members. With a network of highly vetted security integrators, NDP offers the extended coverage, resources, and local management to compete on projects previously beyond an individual integrator’s reach. This program has brought together both security and AV integrators and continues to grow those partnerships every day.

****************************************************************************************************************

****************************************************************************************************************

