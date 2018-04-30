Personal Injury Attorney Warns of Benzene Hazards at Work

Alvin F. de Levie & Associates

Benzene is a dangerous liquid known by its sweet aroma. Attorney Alvin F. de Levie discusses the health-threatening chemical and what to look out for.

Benzene is notorious for damaging bone marrow and can even cause damage to your DNA. Just one Benzene accident can result in several serious and fatal conditions.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benzene is a dangerous, highly toxic, sweet smelling, colorless and extremely flammable liquid used in the production of gasoline, industrial solvents, plastics, detergents, pesticides, dyes, rubber, lubricants, and other such products. The smell of Benzene can suggest that it is harmless. In fact, in the 19th and early 20th centuries, Benzene was often applied as an after-shave ointment because of its pleasant aroma.



An easy mistake to make during that time period; however, today it is common knowledge that Benzene is a very dangerous liquid and can lead to major health complications. According to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, Benzene is a chemical that is both lab-synthesized and found in nature in processes like volcanic eruptions, wildfires, fabrication of rubbers, lubricants, pesticides, medications, and more. The largest contributor to Benzene exposure is tobacco smoke, exhaust from motor vehicles, and industrial pollution. Additionally, Benzene ingestion can come from contact with contaminated water. Our personal injury lawyer highlights the chemical and what to look out for.



What are the Dangers Associated with Benzene?



Long-term exposure to Benzene can cause serious damage to the brain, liver, heart, kidney, lungs and other organs. It is notorious for damaging bone marrow and can even cause damage to your DNA. Just one Benzene accident at work can result in several serious and fatal conditions, such as:

-Several types of leukemia, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia and chronic myeloid leukemia

-Aplastic anemia

-Bone marrow abnormalities and failure

-Reproductive problems, especially in women

-Immune system damage

-Myelodysplastic Syndrome



Benzene is extremely toxic to humans. Even short-term exposure can cause a variety of serious health problems, such as:

-Fatigue

-Confusion

-Drowsiness

-Dizziness

-Headaches

-Unconsciousness

-Irregular or increased heart rate.



What are the Main Sources of Benzene Exposure?



Those working in the oil, gas, manufacturing, chemical, steel, rubber industries are at the highest risk for Benzene exposure. This includes pipefitters, painters, shoemakers, printers, and those working in chemical plants or oil refineries. Benzene evaporates very quickly and can rapidly accumulate in the air. This is especially hazardous in indoor environments like factories.



Unfortunately, Benzene is literally everywhere in our modern society, particularly in the air. Benzene is a natural result of combustion. As such, it is produced by cigarette smoke, exhaust fumes and petroleum fumes. Benzene is also found in water and soil as a result of industrial contamination. Even those who do not work in industrial environments may find themselves at risk, including firefighters and gas station employees.



There are numerous regulations and laws which aim to protect those working in occupations which pose a high risk of Benzene exposure. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, for example, has limited the amount of Benzene which can be in the air to 1 part of Benzene per 1 million parts of air (1 ppm). However, even continued exposure to low doses of Benzene can cause serious health problems.



In a 1948 report, the American Petroleum Institute declared "it is generally considered that the only absolutely safe concentration for Benzene is zero.” Further, it is not uncommon for employers to violate these rules and regulations, placing their employees at risk. During unsafe situations like this, affected workers may want to seek out the help of a work accident attorney.



