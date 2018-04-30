Spring Into Summer With Delicious Organic Meat Ideas from True Story

Registered Dieticians & Food Experts Partner With True Story To Create Delicious Recipes and Tips For Adding Healthy Protein To Your Diet

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True Story, makers of organic and Project Non-GMO Certified sausages, hot dogs, deli meats, and fresh pork debut delicious new recipes and tips from registered dieticians and food experts Regina Ragone and Elizabeth Fassberg. The goal is to educate consumers about the health benefits of organic and non-GMO meats and provide creative ways to add healthy proteins to everyday meals.

The duo includes Regina Ragone, MS, RD, former food director at Family Circle, food editor of Prevention and author of Meals That Heal and Elizabeth Fassberg, MPH, RD and CDN, the owner of the food and nutrition consultancy Eat Food who has partnered with Dr. Oz’s HealthCorps and Jamie Oliver. Ragone and Fassberg have spent years counseling food lovers and food creators to improve lives through making better choices about their food.

“Animal protein sources, such as lean meats like True Story, are similar to the protein found in your body. These protein sources are considered to be complete sources of protein because they contain all of the essential amino acids that your body needs to function effectively. Plant protein sources, such as beans, lentils and nuts are considered to be incomplete, since they lack one or more of the essential amino acids that your body needs,” says Regina Ragone RD.

The pair have created healthy, delicious recipes perfect for your Spring to Summer celebrations, available at www.truestoryfoods.com/recipes.

Colorful Coleslaw with Chicken

We've given traditional coleslaw a protein boost by adding our Organic True Story Organic Thick Cut Chicken. It's perfect for meal planning and can be used as a healthy sandwich filling or pack it for lunch as a salad on its own.

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

• ¼ cup reduced-fat mayonnaise

• ¼ cup nonfat plain yogurt

• 1 tablespoon honey Dijon mustard

• 1 tablespoon cider vinegar

• 2 cups shredded red cabbage, (¼ of a small head)

• 2 cups shredded green cabbage, (¼ of a small head)

• 1 cup grated carrots, (2 medium)

• 1 package (6 oz) True Story Organic Thick Cut Oven-Roasted Chicken Breast

• Garnish: chopped cilantro or parsley, optional

Directions

1. Whisk together mayonnaise, yogurt, mustard and vinegar in a large bowl. Add cabbage and carrots and chicken breast and toss until ingredients are coated.

2. Divide into 4 portions, garnish with cilantro or parsley. Serve with a crusty whole grain baguette.

True Story Wheat berry, Toasted Walnut, Cranberry, Broccoli and Chicken Sausage

This wheat berry salad is packed full of flavor and nutrition. Made with fruit, vegetables, and our True Story Sweet Italian Chicken Sausage, it's hearty enough for a warm weeknight dinner or a filling lunch.

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

• 3 cups water

• Pinch of salt

• 1 cup wheat berries

• 1 bunch broccoli, chopped into bite sized pieces (2 cups)

• 3/4 cup dried cranberries

• 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

• 1/8 teaspoon salt

• black pepper to taste

• 1/3 cup chopped walnuts

• 1 package of True Story Sweet Italian Sausage, cut on diagonal into ½-inch slices

Directions

1. Bring water, salt, and wheat berries to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat and cover; simmer for 40 minutes and begin checking for doneness. Add broccoli and cranberries. Continue to cook for 5 minutes until wheat berries are cooked through; they will be chewy but not hard.

2. Meanwhile, whisk together balsamic vinegar, mustard, salt, and pepper. Slowly whisk in olive oil.

3. Toast walnuts in small skillet over low-medium heat until fragrant, being careful not to burn.

4. Place wheat berries, broccoli, dried cranberries and walnuts in a large bowl. Toss with dressing.

5. Spray a medium skillet with non-stick cooking spray. Add sausage and cook until browned, 3-5 minutes.

Fold sausage into wheat berry mixture and serve immediately.

True Story’s all-natural line-up offers both Organic and Project Non-GMO Certified varieties. True Story offers a wide range of products such as:

• Organic Thick Cut Oven Roasted Chicken Breast - A 2017 Expo East Nexty Winner

• Organic Apple & Wildflower Honey Chicken Sausage

• Organic Uncured Applewood Smoked Ham

• Organic Grass Fed Beef Hot Dogs

True Story believes in a future of food that is a return to what is real and true and a future that is respectful of the sources of our food – the soil, the animals, and the farmers. True Story is Committed to:

Supporting Farmers with Good Farming Practices

True Story practices fair trade with farmers, ensuring that the animals are raised humanely and without antibiotics, and creating a sustainable livelihood for generations of farmers to come. All animals are fed an all-vegetarian diet, never given antibiotics or growth enhancers, and live without undue stress or agitation.

Crafting Real Foods

All of True Story recipes are crafted in our California Kitchens with artisan methods used for three generations: hand seasoning and netting of roasted turkeys and hams, using traditional all-natural casings, and hand tying sausage links. Our foods never contain synthetic nitrates or nitrites.

Provoking Honest Conversation

True Story shares the story of their animals, farmers, and communities to provoke honest conversation about how food is raised and prepared. We believe that informing and educating food lovers helps them to make better choices for them and their families.