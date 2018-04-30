EndoMune Metabolic Rescue Now Available at Pharmacies and Retail Locations

New Prebiotic and Probiotic Supplement for Natural, Effective Weight Loss

Despite efforts at diet and exercise, few individuals have been successful in losing weight and keeping it off.” — Lawrence Hoberman, M.D.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, April 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Antonio Gastroenterologist Dr. Lawrence Hoberman, founder of Medical Care Innovations, is pleased to introduce his newest dietary supplement, EndoMune Metabolic Rescue. This unique, all-natural synbiotic formulation of Bifidobacteria lactis and XOS is now available at pharmacies and retail locations.

Dr. Hoberman, concerned about an epidemic of excess weight and obesity in the U.S., developed this cutting-edge product while caring for patients who were overweight or obese due to lifestyle and diet. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that approximately two-thirds of our adult population is overweight or obese.

“The associated health disorders and costs have created a tremendous strain on our health care system,” says Dr. Hoberman. “Excess weight can accumulate in our abdominal fat, which contributes to the metabolic problems of diabetes, hypertension, hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver.”

EndoMune Metabolic Rescue brings the latest research findings on natural weight control and improving metabolic disorders. Each capsule contains 1 billion CFUs of the beneficial Bifidobacterium lactis, and 600 milligrams of Xylooligosaccharides (XOS), an important fiber shown to optimize good bacteria in the colon and stimulate the release of hormones that effect our satiety center, slow gastric emptying and improve insulin sensitivity.

Dr. Hoberman’s medical team has conducted ongoing testing with patients recruited through his internal medicine practice. Based on those tests, 70 percent of patients who took EndoMune Metabolic Rescue lost on average four to five pounds and improved their fasting blood sugar and insulin levels within 30 days.

As with Dr. Hoberman’s EndoMune Advanced Probiotic for adults and children, EndoMune Metabolic Rescue contains no gluten, dairy or GMOs, and is certified kosher.

One bottle of EndoMune Metabolic Rescue contains 120 capsules, enough for a 30-day supply. Each dosage is two capsules, twice daily, with or without food.

EndoMune Metabolic Rescue can be purchased through Amazon, www.endomune.com as well as select pharmacies and retail locations in San Antonio.

About Dr. Hoberman

Board-certified gastroenterologist Lawrence Hoberman, M.D., is the creator of EndoMune Metabolic Rescue, EndoMune Advanced Probiotic and founder of Medical Care Innovations. During his 40-plus years practicing internal medicine and gastroenterology, Dr. Hoberman has worked with microbiologists to identify beneficial bacteria, resulting in the development of his own supplements for adults and children. Visit www.endomune.com to learn more and to place an order.