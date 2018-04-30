Global mPOS Hardware Market Estimated to Reach US$ 31667.8 Mn by 2022
The need to meet increasing consumer expectations can lead to a wider adoption of mPOS hardware.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Markets Insights offers its latest published report ‘mPOS Hardware Market by Technology (Hybrid Technology Solutions, EMV Chip and Pin, Magnetic-Stripe, Chip and Sign, Near Field Communication (NFC), Biometrics and Others); by Solution Type (Integrated Card Reader Solutions, Card Reader Accessories {Dongles, Sleeves}); by Vertical (Restaurants, Hospitality, Health Care, Retail, Warehouse/Distribution, Entertainment, Transportation {Public Transport, Rental Cars and Intercity Buses}, Government, Consumer Utility Services); by Regional outlook (U.S., Rest of North America, France, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific, GCC Countries, Southern Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil, Rest of Latin America) – Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2018 - 2026’. The author of the report analyzed that the Global mPOS Hardware Market accounted for US$ 4173.5 million in 2017.
The increasing number of smartphone and smart tablet users globally has enabled the retailers and merchants to integrate mPOS into their payment systems. The convenience offered through online and mobile payment channels has resulted in the expansion of mobile POS terminal adoption. Since its emergence as distinct payment category in 2013, the global mPOS industry has witnessed exponential. mPOS is exposed to vulnerabilities such as cyber attacks and malwares. These potential threats can create obstacles in the growth of the mPOS hardware market. However, the increasing connectivity has paved way for frictionless, efficient, and global outbound payment solution. The need to meet increasing consumer expectations can lead to a wider adoption of mPOS hardware.
Retail anticipated to be Dominant Segments During the Forecast Period 2018-2026
On the basis of verticals, the mPOS hardware market is segmented into restaurants, hospitality, healthcare, warehouse, retail, entertainment and many others. Retail is expected to remain the dominant segment throughout the forecast period 2018-2026. mPOS drives a personalized shopping experience. Payments and new hardware are still emerging for new retail businesses. It’s growing at 9.2% a year according to Capterra via Quickbooks. As cloud-based solutions became mainstream, so are the mobile POS solutions.
Increasing Number of Smartphone Consumer Base to Drive the Growth of mPOS Hardware Market in Asia Pacific
The economic progress witnessed by countries in Asia Pacific, has led to a surge in the number of smartphone. Besides this factor, cheaper manufacturing processes in this region has also driven the number of smartphone users. The rising level of connectivity has resulted to the adoption of mPOS hardware at a significant rate. However, North America held the largest market share due to the presence of numerous small and medium businesses (SMBs) as mPOS is the most preferred channel of payment.
mPOS Hardware Market is Fragmented with the Presence of Global and Regional Players
Some of the key participants in global market are First Data Corporation, HP Development Company, L.P., Ingenico Group, NEC Corporation, Oracle, Panasonic Corporation, Posiflex technology, Inc., QVS Software, Inc., Samsung, Spectra Technologies Holdings Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Verifone, ZIH Corp., Bixolon, PAYPAL, Square, Inc., DSPREAD Technology 13.18. Intuit Inc., BBPOS Limited, amongst other. In Sep 2017, First Data announced the availability of its Disburse-to-Debit solution, a new, low-cost payout option for businesses that delivers funds directly to a debit card.
