Mining Automation Market: How It Is Going To Impact On Mining Industry To Grow In Near Future

Mining Automation Market to Grow at a CAGR of +6% to 2023 According to Latest Research Study

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATE, April 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mining automation also known as automated mining removes humans from hazardous mining process. Mining automation automates the mining process for both surface and underground mining operation. Through mining automation, it is possible to run underground mines 27/7 which increase productivity while reducing cost. Mining automation also improves worker’s safety. An underground mining technique is used to extract the mineral and ore deposits, which are buried deep under the earth’s crust. The primary objective of operating an underground mine is to extract the maximum amount of ore with a minimum tailing.

Safety of mine workers is also of paramount importance in developed and emerging countries. Mining automation which includes the use of robotics technology executes mining operation in hazardous environment ensuring worker’s safety. One of the major mining automation firms Caterpillar based in the U.S. is expanding its mine-automation program. Use of robotics technology is also driving the mining automation market in North America and Europe. Mining firms are focused on increasing productivity of mining operations and reduce operational cost which is subsequently increasing the demand for mining automation.

Top Key Vendors:

Caterpillar, Komatsu, Sandvik, Atlas Copco, Hexagon, Hitachi, RPMGlobal, Trimble, Autonomous Solutions Inc., Fluidmesh Networks, MST Global, Symboticware, Volvo Group, Micromine, Remote Control Technologies

Mining processes involve drilling, blasting, loading, hauling, and transporting. These critical processes are performed by implementing hauling/mining trucks; drilling rigs; underground LHD loaders; and other equipment such as hybrid shovels, total stations, mining dozers, bulldozers, dredges, hydraulic jets, and feeders. A large number of automated equipment and management systems are used in mining to get better access the information on mineral locations and handling techniques. Automation in mining has a greater prospect to keep the mining operations intact with high output.

Automated mining involves removal of manual labor from the mining process. Further, reduction in time needed to travel through the mine during the shift reduces the overall cost involved in the mining process which drives the market growth. The adoption of mining automation involves requirement of highly skilled and qualified labors at the mine site. The lack of required personnel to operate the technology is the major backdrop. Absence of such required work force acts as a major restraint for the market growth.

