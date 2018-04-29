Cloud financial software provider FYIsoft now offers NetSuite financial reporting solutions.

FYIsoft’s robust financial reporting features are ideal for companies with complex consolidation requirements and other reporting challenges that accompany multi-entity, high growth, or global companies.

Key FYIsoft features include:

● Simpler consolidated reports for multiple levels, locations, entities or currencies

● Easy, flexible report setup or changes with no programming skills or IT resources needed

● Advanced, automated report distribution, accessible 24/7 from any device

● Superior interactive drill down capabilities

● Board-ready reports with customizable formatting and calculations

● Built-in audit features

Within just a few hours, FYIsoft can have NetSuite customers ready to leverage powerful financial reporting capabilities without disrupting or changing your organization’s core GL. FYIsoft customers report saving up to ten days during every period close. You can be experiencing similar savings before your next close!

Additionally, experience:

● Easier consolidations

● Simpler report creation

● Automated distribution

● Superior drill-down

● Security and data integrity

● Customizable formatting

Download the overview and submit the form to learn how FYIsoft delivers faster, more accurate financial reporting for NetSuite users. An FYIsoft financial reporting expert will show you how an integration with NetSuite makes it easy to dramatically improve your financial reporting capabilities, without replacing your ERP.

About FYIsoft

FYIsoft (formerly Renovo Corporation) was founded in 2012 to provide innovative financial reporting solutions that enable companies to gain accurate insight into their corporate finances.

FYIsoft’s solutions are browser-based and can be deployed in the cloud or on-premises. FYIsoft’s goals are to simplify the most complex financial environments by enabling on-demand reporting, easy integration with virtually all general ledger systems, and multi-company consolidations with different currencies, account numbers, and calendars. FYIsoft is headquartered in Naples, Florida, with customers and partners around the globe.

Contact: 877-450-1440; info@fyisoft.com