Flexi financial management software offers highly efficient process-driven accounting software to your fingertips.

SHELTON, CT, USA, April 29, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flexi financial management software offers highly efficient process-driven accounting software to your fingertips.

Flexi’s comprehensive financial management software simplifies and automates the entire accounting workflow process without compromising security. Flexi’s open architecture meets even the most stringent security requirements yet allows data to flow seamlessly with any system, whenever and wherever business needs dictate.

Flexi delivers all the rich features you’d expect in a top tier accounting solution, but without the high cost. With quick implementation that can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud or in a hybrid environment, Flexi will not only simplify your accounting processes today, but also will have you ready to adapt quickly to market or business changes in your future.

Trusted by enterprises for 25+ years, Flexi has deployed thousands of implementations around the world and gained experience in providing organizations like yours with important capabilities to grow your business, like the need for:

● Superior speed, performance and security that enables continuous close capabilities

● Easy consolidations of financials from different general ledgers and/or currencies

● Flexible software that can quickly adapt to changing business needs or market requirements

Download the latest eBook to learn how Flexi can help your business.

About Flexi.com

In the early 1990s, the founders of Flexi had the primary goal of providing companies with a non-proprietary, feature-rich accounting system that could be scaled to handle millions of transactions. But, the founders wanted the software to remain flexible enough to handle the unique requirements of any company. This is how Flexi was born.

Flexi, headquartered in Shelton, CT, has 25 years of experience designing top of the line accounting solutions. Flexi solutions have been installed at more than 800 locations worldwide and the company has a long track record providing accounting solutions to businesses in all industries. Flexi solutions enable your business to increase productivity, reduce costs, and provide the analytics needed to make informed decisions so you can grow your business.

Contact: 1-800-3530-9492

info@flexi.com

