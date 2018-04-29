Boston Ski + Sports Club Announces New Spring Dates for Outdoor Football League

Boston Ski + Sports Club announces the schedule for this spring’s Outdoor Football League.

BOSTON, MA, USA, April 29, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Amateur sports enthusiasts in and around the Boston area have long turned to Boston Ski + Sports (BSSC) to find their favorite activities. Recently, the group announced dates for its springtime Outdoor Football League, which serves hundreds of active participants each year. There are men’s leagues as well as coed leagues, which gives everyone an opportunity to get in on the fun.

Spring 2018 Outdoor Football League Dates

• Wednesday Men's 5v5 in Medford - starts Apr 11

• Sunday Coed 6v6 in Brighton - starts Apr 22

• Thursday Coed 6v6 in Brighton - starts May 3

• Tuesday Men's 5v5 in Fenway/Boston - starts May 8

• Thursday Men's 5v5 in Medford - starts May 24

About BSSC Outdoor Football League

Boston Ski + Sports is dedicated to providing men and women alike with the opportunity to participate in all their favorite sports. Outdoor football takes place from April through November, and there are more than 160 teams playing. Fields are conveniently located in and around Boston, including communities like Belmont, Somerville, South Boston, Fenway, Brighton, and Medford. Games take place on weekends and weeknights, giving everyone the chance to choose a league that suits their individual needs and schedules.

Becoming a BSSC Member

Though individuals can participate in games without becoming BSSC members, the perks of membership are many. Those who choose to become BSSC members will save $25 per league, between $5 and $40 on various ski trips and travel adventures, and between $5 and $25 per social event. Though outdoor football is incredibly popular, sports like soccer, dodgeball, hockey, and others provide ample opportunity to participate throughout the year. Membership costs $65 per year, or individuals can sign up for two years and save. A two-year membership is just $110.

More than Just Sports

BSSC also integrates social events into its calendar, and these go far beyond typical sports. Pub crawls, cruises, and even baseball games at the renowned Fenway Park are on the agenda for 2018. BSSC members have the opportunity to group up and enjoy each of these activities together. It’s a phenomenal way to make new friends and see familiar faces on each excursion. Weekend and vacation getaways are also popular among BSSC members. Weekend trips last two to five days and take members to places like Canada, Iceland, the Caribbean, and more. Weeklong vacations include exciting adventures around the globe, like sailing Croatia, Tanzania camping, Thailand, Bali and a Belgium Beer Tour!

