Billing Buddies ® Accepted by iTunes

"Buddy Up with The Best" Est. 1994 ®

Billing Buddies® Releases YouTube Videos and PodBean Podcasts

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Billing Buddies ® is pleased to announce that our podcasts can now be heard on iTunes. Billing Buddies ® is a medical billing and training service that enjoys optimizing and expediting our providers' reimbursement so they are better able to serve their clients. If you are looking for a medical billing or training service, please email bonnie@billingbuddies.com or call/text 612.432.2366.

Our Podcasts can be heard at iTunes or viewed at https://billingbuddies.podbean.com/ or you can view videos on YouTube by searching for Billing Buddies. Please subscribe and like our podcasts and videos.

Billing Buddies ® - Professional Medical Billing and Training Services