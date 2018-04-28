Billing Buddies ® Accepted by iTunes
Billing Buddies® Releases YouTube Videos and PodBean Podcasts
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Billing Buddies ® is pleased to announce that our podcasts can now be heard on iTunes. Billing Buddies ® is a medical billing and training service that enjoys optimizing and expediting our providers' reimbursement so they are better able to serve their clients. If you are looking for a medical billing or training service, please email bonnie@billingbuddies.com or call/text 612.432.2366.
Our Podcasts can be heard at iTunes or viewed at https://billingbuddies.podbean.com/ or you can view videos on YouTube by searching for Billing Buddies. Please subscribe and like our podcasts and videos.
Bonnie J. Flom, CMRS
Billing Buddies
6124322366
Billing Buddies ® - Professional Medical Billing and Training Services