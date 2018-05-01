Diet Fiber Market expanding progressively at CAGR of +11% By 2022: Report Covers Type, Application, Sources and Regions
The Diet Fiber Market is projected to reach a value of +7 Billion USD by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.6% to 2022 - Report Covers Cargill, DuPont, Tate & Lyle, LonzaPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diet Fiber is a type of carbohydrate that cannot be digested and absorbed in the small intestine of humans. Diet Fibers include cellulose and non-cellulosic polysaccharides such as pectic substances, hemi- cellulose, gums, and a non-carbohydrate component known as lignin. Increasing demand for Diet Fibers in the food and beverages and pharmaceuticals industries is driving growth of the market. Intake of Diet Fibers helps reduce the risk of cancers, diabetes, hypertension, strokes, and obesity. Growing health consumers among consumers has creates a demand for maintaining a healthy diet rich in Diet Fibers.
The Global Diet Fiber market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of +11% During Forecast Period
One of the main drivers of this market is the tremendous health benefits associated with dietary fiber intake. Recent studies have shown that people with high fiber intake are less exposed to diseases such as obesity, stroke and hypertension. As a result, people all over the world are paying more attention to the nutritional content of foods they are more anxious, careful and consume about their health and fitness. Changes in public preference lead to increased demand for fiber-based foods, which will lead to growth in the dietary fiber market during the forecast period.
Top Players Profiled in this Report includes, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont, Tate & Lyle, Lonza, Nexira, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Freres, Grain Processing Corporation, Grain Processing Corporation, KFSU Ltd, Grain Millers
Diet Fiber market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.
The report takes a close and analytical look at the various companies that strive for a higher share of the global Diet Fiber market. For this purpose, a section dedicated to company profiles has been included in the report. The profiling of the leading players is done in order to judge the current competitive scenario. The competitive landscape is assessed by taking into consideration many important factors such as business growth, recent developments, product pipeline, and others.
Various factors supporting the growth trend of the market have been studied in the report for a long time. The report also lists constraints that threaten global Diet Fiber market. It also measures vendor and buyer barriers, threats to new entrants and product alternatives, and competition in the marketplace. The impact of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed in the report. Study market trajectories between forecast periods.
This report is presented in a clear and concise way to help you better understand market structure and dynamics. Recent trends and developments in global Diet Fiber market have been analyzed. Opportunities leading to market growth have been analyzed and described. The report focuses on the global market and provides answers to the most important questions that stakeholders are facing today. Market size information (by the end of the forecast year) raises the issue of expanding competitiveness and hindering market-driven sectors and market growth.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Diet Fiber market.
• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the Diet Fiber market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the Diet Fiber market
• Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various products across geographies
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Diet Fiber market
