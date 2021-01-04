Apply for the Science and Technology Policy Opportunity in Solar Energy

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) is now accepting applications for the Science and Technology Policy Opportunity, administered through the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE).

The ORISE Science and Technology Policy Opportunity offers candidates a chance to design and implement national research and development strategies integral to SETO's mission at the DOE office in Washington, D.C. This is an excellent chance to develop leadership skills and learn about the federal government's role in advancing science and technology.

This opportunity is open to talented scientists and engineers with bachelor’s, master’s, or Ph.D. degrees in any quantitative field, as well as established professionals with relevant post-degree experience. Participants must be a U.S. citizen or have Permanent Resident (Green Card) status. Participants are expected to use their expertise in science and research to help develop and manage solar R&D projects.

Appointments are for one year and renewable for a second year. Benefits include a competitive stipend, travel and professional development allowance, health insurance supplement, relocation expenses, and mentorship from DOE officials.

Applications are due January 15, 2021. Learn more and apply today!