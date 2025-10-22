Frankenstein to be screened at T.H.E. Film Festival in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, on Saturday, October 25 @ 1:30 PM

Movie poster for Frankenstein Marc Christopher as the Creature Grace Hwoang as Elizabeth Lavenza, Daniel Robert Burns as Victor Frankenstein, Daryl Glenn as his father

With an award winning sweeping romantic score, Frankenstein, about the human need for love and companionship, is based on Mary Shelley's novel.

a musical love letter, true to its source material . . . infused with enough emotion to send chills down the spine” — Hannah Brown (review)

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frankenstein, the film adaptation of Mary Shelley’s novel, based on Eric B. Sirota’s long-running musical, was awarded Best Original Score in T.H.E. Film Festival and will be shown at the Hilton Hasbrouck Heights/Meadowlands on Saturday, October 25 at 1:30 PM. The film festival is concurrent with T.H.E.'s New York International Audio Show at the same location.The Hilton Hasbrouck Heights/Meadowlands is located at 650 Terrace Ave, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604 (phone: 201-288-6100)Tickets and information can be found here: https://www.theshownow.com Click here for the film festival and audio show program . The 107-minute film will screen at 1:30 PM on Saturday, October 25.Based on Mary Shelley’s novel, FRANKENSTEIN, is a sweeping romantic musical about the human need for love and companionship. According to the writer and composer: “After reading the novel and seeing the stage play adaptation in 1981, I felt that the emotional power of the story was so intense, it needed to be expressed in music. Like Victor Frankenstein, I was a scientist working towards my degree, far from home and far from the girl I loved, and the story spoke to me both intellectually and emotionally.”This became a passion project for him, learning the craft and adapting the work faithfully to the Mary Shelley’s story; yet as a 21st century work of musical theatre that only Sirota could write. But who is the protagonist? The first half is Victor’s story: Having lost his mother at a young age, Victor Frankenstein seeks to end human mortality. While he enjoys unconditional love from Elizabeth, he grants none to his creation. But when we meet the Creature upon his return, Sirota’s powerful music and entreating lyrics turn the story over to the Creature.The empathetic and articulate Creature is not a "new take" on Frankenstein; it is the story Mary Shelley wrote. The humanity at the heart of Shelley's novel that has often been lost, is reinstated in Sirota's musical adaptation.Sirota's compelling, thought-provoking adaptation with passionate melodies and a "Phantom-like" award-winning score, was eventually produced onstage Off-Broadway in NY in 2017, and ran for 3 years until the pandemic. Then re-conceived for screen and directed by Joe LoBianco, it has gone on to win numerous film festival awards, including over 35 for Best Original Score and over 18 for Best Film.Reviews said: ". . . a musical love letter true to its source material"; "Sirota…imbues his show with the serious philosophical underpinnings of Shelley’s original”; "Frankenstein is alive! . . . Immerse yourself in the haunting melodies and powerful score of this romantic musical adaptation. . . it is a success of a show that should be considered something great in the realm of musical theater."Frankenstein was independently produced by John Lant, Tamra Pica, Eric B. Sirota, Cara London, Joe LoBianco, Tom DiOrio and Maarten Cornelis, with Write Act , Tin Mirror, Gatehouse Entertainment and Day of Wrath Musicals.The cast is Daniel Robert Burns (Victor Frankenstein), Marc Christopher (Creature) and Grace Hwoang (Elizabeth Lavenza), with Jay Lucas Chacon, Ren King, Tim Bacskai, Daryl Glenn, Lauren Coccaro, Julie McNamara, Isaiah Delgado and Rebecca Ponticello.Frankenstein was filmed inside the historic Park Theatre in Union City, New Jersey, where the members of the production team were also dedicated volunteers and arts professionals attempting to rehabilitate it into a performing and fine arts center. Studio recordings and post-production took place at Tin Mirror Studios in Kings Park, NY. Orchestrations were by Kent Jeong-Eun Kim and Kim Jinhyoung.Frankenstein can be streamed on-demand at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/frankensteinmusical/ The soundtrack album has been released under the name "Frankenstein Cast Album (Movie Musical)” and is available on most music streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music.As Mary Shelley's novel is one of the classics still part of school curricula, this faithful adaptation is of particular interest to educators. and is available for school use: https://TheFrankensteinMusical.com/teachers/ Extensive free supplementary materials are available, including notes from the playwright/composer Eric B. Sirota which contain:– How he came to write musical theatre and Frankenstein in particular– The process of developing a new musical from pen to stage and film– Adapting the novel as a work of musical theatre– Science in FrankensteinPlease visit https://TheFrankensteinMusical.com Eric B. Sirota ( https://EricSirota.com ) is a composer/playwright, having written five full-length musicals. He is also a highly published research scientist with a PhD in Physics. His musical, Frankenstein, played Off-Broadway for 3 years, and was recently adapted as a movie musical garnering numerous film festival awards. His musical "Your Name on My Lips", an original love story, had two productions at the Theater for the New City, where Sirota was a resident playwright. "Go, My Child" had staged readings at the Actor’s Temple Theatre. In 2019, he was the recipient of a grant to attend an artists residency where he wrote "A Good Day" (music, memory, an old flame, and Alzheimer’s), inspired by his father’s struggle with Alzheimer’s and the power of the power of music to rekindle memory and awaken the mind. "A Good Day" had a successful developmental production by the Shawnee Playhouse and won BroadwayWorld’s regional Best New Play or Musical award.Eric is a soft condensed matter physicist. His recent scientific journal publication about viscosity is likely the first scientific journal article to feature an original song in the "Supporting Information". https://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/acs.energyfuels.5c02322 He is married to the artist Cara London ( https://CaraLondon.com ), whose work is part of a show opening at the Drawing Rooms Gallery in Jersey City, also on Oct. 25.For more information contact Eric B. Sirota at info@TheFrankensteinMusical.com

Frankenstein trailer

