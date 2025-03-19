Trade Hounds Launches Free Job Posting Feature to Help Contractors Hire Skilled Workers Amid Labor Shortage

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trade Hounds, the largest social marketplace for the construction industry, has launched a free job posting feature that allows companies to connect directly with skilled tradespeople through the Trade Hounds app. This new feature, available at no cost, provides an efficient and targeted way for contractors to hire experienced workers, addressing one of the industry's biggest challenges—labor shortages.

With nearly 400,000 dedicated tradespeople on the platform—professionals who have actively joined an exclusive industry network to engage with peers, access resources and improve their workflow—this feature ensures that job postings reach the most committed and skilled workers in the field.

The job posting feature is accessible through new Trade Hounds company accounts, another free offering that allows businesses to create an official company presence within the app. Employees can connect their personal accounts to the company account, post job openings, and receive applications directly—simplifying the hiring process and ensuring that opportunities reach top talent in the trades.

A Platform Built for the Digital Trades Workforce

Trade Hounds was founded on the belief that skilled tradespeople needed their own dedicated digital community—one built specifically for the people who power the construction industry. Jon Clark, Trade Hounds’ Co-Founder and current CTO, recognized early on that there was no centralized online space for workers in the trades to connect, share knowledge and access industry resources.

"There was no home for the digital worker," Clark said. "Thinking about what that could produce if we got people in the trades together and the other features that could be delivered—that was really the start of it."

That founding vision has driven Trade Hounds' evolution from a social network for tradespeople into a full-service platform that now includes hiring tools, contractor workflow solutions and direct connections with manufacturers and distributors.

Tackling the U.S. Labor Shortage

The U.S. construction industry is experiencing a severe labor shortage. In January 2025, Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) estimated that the industry needs to attract approximately 439,000 new workers just to meet demand. ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu warned that failing to do so could accelerate industrywide labor costs, exacerbating already high construction expenses and reducing the volume of work that is financially feasible.

Trade Hounds is working to help ease this strain by making it easier than ever for contractors to connect with skilled tradespeople. With its free job posting feature, companies can instantly reach a community of highly engaged trades professionals helping contractors staff projects efficiently and keep work moving forward.

Building a Full-Service Contractor Platform with WRANGLD

This latest expansion follows Trade Hounds' acquisition of WRANGLD, a software company specializing in contractor tools. WRANGLD’s estimation, proposal, and job management solutions are now being integrated into the Trade Hounds platform, streamlining daily workflow for contractors and improving how they manage projects, communicate with clients and helping them get paid faster.

With the addition of free job postings and WRANGLD’s contractor-focused tools, Trade Hounds is transforming from a social community into a complete digital utility for the construction industry—helping contractors not only connect and learn but also hire, manage jobs and optimize workflow in one place.

Trade Hounds is dedicated to supporting the hardworking people who build this country and is proud to provide a free and easy-to-use tool to ease the hiring strain facing contractors and the construction industry as a whole.

How to Get Started

For contractors, posting a job is completely free—just create a company account and start connecting with workers. Click here for a step-by-step demonstration of how to create a company account.

For tradespeople looking for opportunities, all they need to do is download the Trade Hounds app and create a free account to see available job postings. For more information, visit www.TradeHounds.com or download the app today.

###

About Trade Hounds

Trade Hounds is America’s largest social marketplace for the construction industry. Nearly 400,000 people use the free app to watch install tutorials, share subject matter expertise and find products at nearby distributor branches. The app started as a social media community for skilled tradespeople. It has now grown into a platform that supports the entire ecosystem, including contractors, manufacturers and distributors.

Step-by-Step Guide to Creating a Trade Hounds Company Account

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.