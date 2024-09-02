KaShe Releases Her New Single 'My Soul'

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pop and Hip-Hop vocalist, songwriter, composer, and artist KaShe has announced her forthcoming new single “ My Soul ”. The single and video is due for release via all digital streaming platforms on new music Tuesday, September 2nd, 2024.Check out the video for your review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=atd9Y1xXhsc Born and raised in Chicago, IL. This emerging artist is earning her stripes as a seasoned writer and performer. She is true to her craft and a hard worker. KaShe draws her writing skills from her past experiences and the dreams for her future and hearts’ desires. Music is her life, and she shares deep thoughts in the lyrics and melodies of this single “My Soul”.The new single “My Soul”, KaShe shares; “I’ve always been the type of person that chooses to see the glass as half full rather than half empty”, KaShe notes; “I love working with other talented creative people, it brings out creativity and the magic seems to take over as we collectively put our ideas together. “My Soul” has special meaning to me as a writer and artist.This song allowed me to feel so alive and full of purpose. I’m happy with the way it came together and cannot wait for music lovers to hear and experience it”.The meaning of KaShe’ song “My Soul”, she states “although life can be hard at times, there are many lessons that can be learned to help make life easier. If you do things to help others and prove yourself, good results will happen”. She loves music with all her soul, so to her it's a metaphor for how hard she's working at being the next big artist.KaShe has interests in St. Jude and other organizations that help with the cure of cancer, as her late father died from this horrible disease. She also shares a passion for the Special Olympics as she has personally volunteered to help and has a sister with special needs whom she has taken care of and is certified to do so.KaShe firmly believes, "It takes mistakes to live and learn!""Stay on your grind, and you'll be fine".For interviews or more information about KaShe,contact: kesmusic@aol.comCONNECT WITH KaShe: kasheworld | Instagram | LinktreeFacebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tik Toc

