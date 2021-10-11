"BAD DAYS" Ultra Heroes characters go on sale Tuesday October 11th, 2021 @ MarvelousNFTs.com

Super rare characters will be available only via the NFT farm or if your lucky enough these may be listed on the marketplace for sale or auction.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bad Days goes live on-sale Tuesday! @ MarvelousNFTs.com

Bad Days super-hero characters can be purchased directly from the marketplace and ready to battle. New features for these characters will be unlocked as you reach milestone levels.

Super rare characters will be available only via the NFT farm or if your lucky enough these may be listed on the marketplace for sale or auction. 5 levels of rarity including Common, Uncommon, Rare, Legendary and Mythic.

Marvelous NFTs uses an in-Dapp currency (BAD DAYS CREDITS) as an easy and familiar way to onboard mass-market (non-crypto) users to the Dapp.

1 Credit is equal to $1 (USD).

Credits can be purchased in the same way you would make any in-app purchase- using the credit/debit card you have linked to your payment gateway Via your account.

In the back end, when a user purchases Credits using fiat/dollars, that transaction is actually facilitating the purchase and movement of MNFT tokens.

When the credits are spent , the corresponding MNFT tokens (Reserve Vault) are exchanged for the NFT/ in-game assets and are then permanently removed from the token supply (burnt).

By using a combination of Credits and MNFT tokens, the purchasing Gateways and tokenomic design of the MNFT token ecosystem provides a way for mainstream audiences to interact with digital assets without the complicated issues involved with cryptocurrencies, Wallets and exchanges.

...he duel hybrid ecosystem facilitates interactions from both worlds, catering for a robust Demographic of users.

