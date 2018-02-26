5 SATURDAYS EDUCATION NON-PROFIT APPOINTS LEADERSHIP COUNCIL MEMBER
Group Provides Leaning Experiences in Agile & Scrum Principles to High School StudentsCOSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE…Feb. 27, 2018…COSTA MESA, CALIF….5 Saturdays, an innovative Orange County, California based education program focused on opening the door for high school students to a career in information technology and business, today announced that Steven Treacy, an experienced information technology professional leader, has joined its Leadership Council.
Steve Treacy, Principal Engineer for Workflow, General Electric, Milwaukee, WI., will join other Leadership Council members to provide input on the strategic direction and performance of the 5 Saturdays program. He will also spearhead 5 Saturdays initiatives in Wisconsin.
Steve is passionate about providing innovative learning platforms to all demographics. "I am honored and humbled to be offered an opportunity to leverage my technology knowledge, relationships, and experiences for the 5 Saturdays program," he said. "I can't think of a more impactful way to bring knowledge to those who are seeking it."
5 Saturdays founder and Managing Director Dave Cornelius, DM, said, "We are pleased to have Steve join our Leadership Council. His significant experience in IT product development, as well as his passion about science and technology and giving back to the community make Steve a perfect fit."
About 5 Saturdays
5 Saturdays, based in Costa Mesa, Calif., supports non-profits and other organizations with collaborative and project-based education outreach initiatives in local communities. Using a curriculum created by founder Dr. Dave Cornelius, volunteer professionals mentor students and expose students to a career in technology and business, as well as teach them agile life skills, such as creative and critical thinking, effective communications, and Agility using Scrum and Kanban. Visit 5Saturdays.org for more information.
