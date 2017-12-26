President Donald Trump named SafeCare Person of the Year
Making American Healthcare Great Again
The cover line reads, "Making American Healthcare Great Again: An American President working for US" and the cover image features the official portrait photograph of the President of the United States.
The shortlist of candidates for SafeCare’s 2017 Person of the Year also included: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai – United Arab Emirates; Engineer Sobhi Batterjee, CEO, Saudi German Hospitals Group – Saudi Arabia; Mr. Hector Slim Seade, Director General, Telmex, Mexico; Lord James O‘Neill, former British Treasury Minister - England; Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, CEO, NantHealth – USA; His Excellency Tawfik Khoja, General Secretary, Arab Hospitals Federation – Saudi Arabia; Former President Michelle Bachelet, the Republic of Chile; Former Astronaut Dr. James Bagian - USA; Honorable Jeremy Hunt, British Secretary of Health – England.
“We congratulate the 2017 SafeCare Person of the Year – our President Donald Trump,” said Yisrael M. Safeek, MD, MBA, Chairman and CEO of The SafeCare Group, publisher of SafeCare Magazine. “Overcoming unprecedented partisan obstruction and political gridlock, President Trump became a Keeper of Promises as he fulfilled several key platform healthcare pledges since occupying the Oval Office.”
Some of the impressive Trump Administration accomplishments over its first 12 months include:
•Executive Action for Promoting Healthcare Choice and Competition
•Implemented National Action Plan for Combating Antibiotic Resistance
•Defined Life as Beginning at Conception as in the Hippocratic Oath
•Rescinded Mandate Forcing Nuns to provide Birth Control
•Presidential Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis
•Launched the CDC Prescription Awareness Campaign
•Streamlined VA Medical Records
•Signed Bill to Extend Veterans Choice Program
•Signed VA Accountability Act into law, Promises Better Care for Veterans
•Rolled Out a new VA Connect App for Telehealth Visits
•Takedown of Largest Healthcare Fraud Operation in US history
•Funded Drug Courts to Fight Opioid Epidemic
•First Ever Indictments against Manufacturers of Deadly Opiate Substances
SafeCare magazine thanks our numerous readers and healthcare leaders who supported the nomination of President Trump. The SafeCare Group thanks President Trump for working to Make American Healthcare Great Again.
About SafeCare® Magazine
SafeCare Magazine is a private venture delivering information on the people, ideas and novel technologies affecting access, cost, and quality of healthcare across the globe since 2015. SafeCare® Magazine, SafeCare Analytics®, and 100 SafeCare Hospitals® comprise The SafeCare Group®, a privately held company with the motto Softwaring Healthcare Excellence®. For more information about SafeCare magazine, visit www.safecaremagazine.com.
About The SafeCare Group®
The SafeCare Group was founded in 2010 and is a privately held company with the motto Softwaring Healthcare Excellence®. The SafeCare Group software solutions enable hospitals to take advantage of disruptive healthcare technologies that optimize hospital reimbursement and accreditation. Since 2012, SafeCare Analytics® have been helping hospitals excel with physician privileging software for Joint Commission OPPE, and hospital software for better readmissions, cost, complications and infections. Since 2013, 100 SafeCare Hospitals® listings have been Recognizing Healthcare Excellence® of 100 US hospitals that excelled with low infections, readmissions, and complications. For more information about The SafeCare Group, visit www.safecaregroup.com.
