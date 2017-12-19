Cigarettes in Saudi Arabia Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2025

Cigarettes in Saudi Arabia Market 2017: Key Players PMI, BAT, Imperial Tobacco, JTI, Altadis

PUNE, INDIA, December 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

"Cigarettes in Saudi Arabia, 2017", is an analytical report by which provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Saudi Arabian market.

Saudi Arabia has been one of the most proactive countries in seeking to reduce the rate of smoking in recent years. An increases in the price of tobacco products following tax increases in June 2017 and continuing government actions to curb tobacco consumption are expected to dampen demand for cigarettes over the coming years.

What else does this report offer?

- Market size and structure of the overall and per capita consumption based upon a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing analysis and our in-house expertise.

- Detailed information such as market shares and recent developments of the manufacturers, leading brands along with company profiles.

- Regulations, taxation, retail pricing, smoking habit and the growing health concerns affecting overall production.

- Prospects and forecasts of overall sales and consumption for 2015 to 2025.

Companies mentioned

PMI

BAT

Imperial Tobacco

JTI

Altadis

Scope

- Per capita consumption was moderately high. The latest data for 2015 puts per capita sales up 86.3% above the 1990 level, with over 900 pieces forecast for 2016.

- PMI and BAT are the leading suppliers; PMI is the clear leader with brands such as Marlboro, Merit, and L&M, taking nearly half of sales in 2015.

- Towards the end of 2015 there were reports that GCC governments were set to impose unified taxes of 50% on soft drinks and 100% on energy drinks and tobacco.

Reasons to buy

- Get a detailed understanding of consumption to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market.

- Identify the areas of growth and opportunities, which will aid effective marketing planning.

- As consumers’ product demands evolve, the dynamics between different countries also change - favoring some countries and leaving others increasingly out of line with demand patterns. As a result, understanding the specific market dynamics of the Saudia Arabian market is crucial to ensuring maximum future sales.

- The differing growth rates in regional product sales drive fundamental shifts in the market. This report provides detailed, authoritative data on these changes -prime intelligence for marketers.

- Understand the market dynamics and essential data to benchmark your position and to identify where to compete in the future.

Table of Content: Key Points

1. Overview 5

2. Market Size 7

3. Market Structure 12

4. Manufacturers & Brands 13

5. Taxation & Retail Prices 16

5.1. Taxation 16

5.2. Retail Prices 18

6. The Smoking Population 19

7. Production and Trade 23

7.1. Production 23

7.2. Imports 23

7.3. Exports 27

8. Operating Constraints 29

8.1. Advertising Restrictions 29

8.2. Health Warnings 29

8.3. Other Restrictions 29

9. Prospects & Forecasts 33

…Continued

