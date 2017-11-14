Global Advanced Protective Armour 2017 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Advanced Protective Armour Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”
PUNE, INDIA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Advanced Protective Armour market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Advanced Protective Armour Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report studies Advanced Protective Armour in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
3M
Kimberly-Clark
Royal TenCate
Teijin Aramid
BAE Systems
Armor Source
Ballistic Body Armor
Blucher GMBH
Donaldson
Espin Technologies
Honeywell Safety
Innotex
Ceradyne
Alliant Techsystems (ATK)
Ansell
E.I.Du Pont De Nemours and Company
Mine Safety Appliances Company (MSA)
Polymer Group (PGI)
Tex-Shield
Rheinmentall AG
Point Blank Enterprises
Morgan Advanced Materials PLC
Eagle Industries
Survitec Group
M Cubed Technologies
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Thermal Protective Clothing
Chemical Clothing
Biological Clothing
Ancillary Protection Clothing
Ballistic Clothing
Other
By Application, the market can be split into
Law Enforcement
Agriculture
Forestry
Government
Utilities
Industrial
Other
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
Table of Contents
Global Advanced Protective Armour Market Professional Survey Report 2017
1 Industry Overview of Advanced Protective Armour
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Advanced Protective Armour
1.1.1 Definition of Advanced Protective Armour
1.1.2 Specifications of Advanced Protective Armour
1.2 Classification of Advanced Protective Armour
1.2.1 Thermal Protective Clothing
1.2.2 Chemical Clothing
1.2.3 Biological Clothing
1.2.4 Ancillary Protection Clothing
1.2.5 Ballistic Clothing
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Applications of Advanced Protective Armour
1.3.1 Law Enforcement
1.3.2 Agriculture
1.3.3 Forestry
1.3.4 Government
1.3.5 Utilities
1.3.6 Industrial
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Market Segment by Regions
1.4.1 North America
1.4.2 China
1.4.3 Europe
1.4.4 Southeast Asia
1.4.5 Japan
1.4.6 India
2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Advanced Protective Armour
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Advanced Protective Armour
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Advanced Protective Armour
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Advanced Protective Armour
…..
8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Advanced Protective Armour
8.1 3M
8.1.1 Company Profile
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.1.2.1 Product A
8.1.2.2 Product B
8.1.3 3M 2016 Advanced Protective Armour Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.1.4 3M 2016 Advanced Protective Armour Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.2 Kimberly-Clark
8.2.1 Company Profile
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.2.2.1 Product A
8.2.2.2 Product B
8.2.3 Kimberly-Clark 2016 Advanced Protective Armour Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.2.4 Kimberly-Clark 2016 Advanced Protective Armour Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.3 Royal TenCate
8.3.1 Company Profile
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.3.2.1 Product A
8.3.2.2 Product B
8.3.3 Royal TenCate 2016 Advanced Protective Armour Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.3.4 Royal TenCate 2016 Advanced Protective Armour Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.4 Teijin Aramid
8.4.1 Company Profile
8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.4.2.1 Product A
8.4.2.2 Product B
8.4.3 Teijin Aramid 2016 Advanced Protective Armour Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.4.4 Teijin Aramid 2016 Advanced Protective Armour Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.5 BAE Systems
8.5.1 Company Profile
8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.5.2.1 Product A
8.5.2.2 Product B
8.5.3 BAE Systems 2016 Advanced Protective Armour Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.5.4 BAE Systems 2016 Advanced Protective Armour Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.6 Armor Source
8.6.1 Company Profile
8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.6.2.1 Product A
8.6.2.2 Product B
8.6.3 Armor Source 2016 Advanced Protective Armour Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.6.4 Armor Source 2016 Advanced Protective Armour Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.7 Ballistic Body Armor
8.7.1 Company Profile
8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.7.2.1 Product A
8.7.2.2 Product B
8.7.3 Ballistic Body Armor 2016 Advanced Protective Armour Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.7.4 Ballistic Body Armor 2016 Advanced Protective Armour Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.8 Blucher GMBH
8.8.1 Company Profile
8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.8.2.1 Product A
8.8.2.2 Product B
8.8.3 Blucher GMBH 2016 Advanced Protective Armour Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.8.4 Blucher GMBH 2016 Advanced Protective Armour Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.9 Donaldson
8.9.1 Company Profile
8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.9.2.1 Product A
8.9.2.2 Product B
8.9.3 Donaldson 2016 Advanced Protective Armour Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.9.4 Donaldson 2016 Advanced Protective Armour Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.10 Espin Technologies
8.10.1 Company Profile
8.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.10.2.1 Product A
8.10.2.2 Product B
8.10.3 Espin Technologies 2016 Advanced Protective Armour Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.10.4 Espin Technologies 2016 Advanced Protective Armour Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.11 Honeywell Safety
8.12 Innotex
8.13 Ceradyne
8.14 Alliant Techsystems (ATK)
8.15 Ansell
8.16 E.I.Du Pont De Nemours and Company
8.17 Mine Safety Appliances Company (MSA)
8.18 Polymer Group (PGI)
8.19 Tex-Shield
8.20 Rheinmentall AG
8.21 Point Blank Enterprises
8.22 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC
8.23 Eagle Industries
8.24 Survitec Group
8.25 M Cubed Technologies
Continued....
