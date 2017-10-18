Nigerian Oil Major, Aiteo Group, is New Title Sponsor of CAF Awards

L-R: A.U. Mustapha (SAN); Aiteo Senior. Vice President Gas & Commercial, Victor Okoronkwo; Aiteo Group Executive Director, Andrew Onyearu; Aiteo Group Managing Director, Chike Onyejekwe; and CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad after signing the AITEO/CAF Awards sponsorship deal.

LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA , October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nigeria’s foremost energy solutions company, Aiteo Group, is pleased to announce that it has signed a partnership agreement with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on the sponsorship of its annual award event, the CAF Awards.

Dating back to the 1970s, the yearly awards event is organised to honour footballers and individuals who have excelled in various departments of the game. It brings together those who have made meaningful contribution to the development of football on the African continent.

This partnership further deepens the participation of Aiteo in football. Already, the company is the Official Optimum Partner of the Nigerian Football Federation, and the sponsor of the country’s Federation Cup, which has now been renamed, “The Aiteo Cup.”

Speaking on the commitment of Aiteo to the advancement of football in Africa, its Executive Vice President, Mr. Benedict Peters said: “This sponsorship shows that there is a clear momentum behind Aiteo’s involvement in the game. Buoyed by the success of our corporate social commitment in Nigeria that has resulted in our emergence as the first African nation to qualify for the world cup, we are encouraged to advance our investment in the game to a continental level. Our aim is to bolster the profile of African players globally, and encourage budding talents to put in their best.”

“CAF Awards shares our values in relation to creating opportunities, healthy competition and recognition for hard work. We plan on using this partnership to truly enrich the fan experience for millions of Africans.” Benedict Peters added.

Reacting to the development, CAF President Ahmad Ahmad, said: “We are very glad to welcome Aiteo on board this partnership. Aiteo is distinguished for its commitment to excellence and this sponsorship is a demonstration of its confidence in CAF’s renowned value proposition as a veritable platform for brand extension across Africa. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”

The sponsorship agreement between the Aiteo Group and CAF was signed in Lagos on 15, October 2017 at the corporate head office of Aiteo. Apart from the CAF President, CAF Vice Presidents, Kwesi Nyantakyi and Omari Selemani; CAF Emergency Committee members Amaju Pinnick and Souleman Waberi were present at the signing ceremony.

Aiteo was represented by the Group Executive Director Legal, Andrew Onyearu; and the Snr. Vice President Commercial & Gas, Victor Okoronkwo.

About Aiteo:

Aiteo is one of Africa's fastest-growing energy leaders. The company is an integrated, global-focused Nigerian energy conglomerate founded in February 2008. It is the successor entity to Sigmund Communnecci Limited.

The Aiteo Group has significant business interests in oil and gas exploration and production; bulk petroleum storage; refining of petroleum products; trading, marketing and supply as well as power generation and distribution. Its subsidiaries are Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company Limited (AEEPCo) and Aiteo Power. The Group is owned by Benedict Peters. Its business activities are conducted globally.