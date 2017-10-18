Coversion, The Sync-Focused Covers Catalog, Launches in North America

Listen to Coversion, The Sync-Focused Covers Catalog, at www.coversionmusic.com

We’ve created Coversion from the view of servicing the sync market with what it needs and wants. We recognize the value of high quality covers produced to the best sync standards with swift clearance.” — Janesta Boudreau, Coversion Founder

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coversion, The Sync-Focused Covers catalog with hubs in the UK, Canada and the United States, launches in North America this month. The catalog, entirely tailored to the servicing of high quality covers to the sync market, features complete flexibility with 100%-owned masters and stems available for tweaking, trailerizing or remixing to production needs in less than 24 hours. Cover songs include: Motorhead’s “Ace of Spades”, Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors” and “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun”, Seal’s “Crazy”, Edwin Colins’ “Girl Like You” and The Rolling Stones’ “Get Off of My Cloud”, among others from various eras and in diverse genres and styles.

Coversion’s first sync placement debuts today in an Australian McDonald’s commercial campaign. The track used is a custom version of Smokey Robinson and The Miracles’ “You Really Got a Hold On Me” as Coversion can also create bespoke tracks by request. Founder Janesta Boudreau proclaims, “We are excited to announce our premiere sync resulting from a partnership with Level Two Music to develop just the right sound to support the ad. Our goal is to provide the international sync market with exemplary covers that uniquely fits their needs through leveraging the existing emotional identity of a well-known song combined with our innovative approach.”

The Coversion concept is the latest venture from the team behind Canadian multi-service music licensing house, Rocking Horse Road. Following five years of success with syncs placed across a broad range of global TV, gaming and film campaigns, including the TV promo for Oscar-winning, Moonlight, Coversion’s founders recognized the need for a catalog producing the highest quality tracks in the booming covers market for the sync sector. Boudreau and Senior Music Supervisor and Manager Leslie Amos have years of sync, licensing and music supervision experience between them. Award-winning music supervisor and licensing specialist Amos brings a pedigree earned working for the likes of Universal Music Publishing Group and Sony Playstation Europe, equaled by the distinguished background in licensing, sync and music supervision across ads, trailers and gaming that Boudreau adds to the enterprise, bolstered by her recent nomination for a prestigious Music Week Sync Award in the Video Games Music Supervision category.

Founder Boudreau says, “Having been in the business for years ourselves, we’re coming at this from the view of servicing the sync market with what they need and want. We’ve worked on all sides of this between us and, not only do we recognize the value of covers to the market, but that of high quality covers that are produced to the best sync standards.” Leslie Amos, adds, “Between the team we’re an experienced body of sync and licensing managers as well as music supes, so we know what our clients, who are largely ad agencies, trailer studios, production houses and music supes for film, TV and gaming, need from our covers. Owning all our masters and working closely with publishers and rights owners also means clearance is as swift and painless as possible.”

Coversion chose the third edition of the London Sync Sessions, for which they were headline sponsors, to launch the catalog internationally. The team hosted a successful panel discussion and delegates to the Coversion catalog at their dedicated launch during the event on September 15. Sync Sessions organizer, David Fish, said, “We are excited to have Coversion on board this year. Their team of music supervisors, producers and artists is bringing something fresh and relevant to the sync market and the Sync Sessions are all about celebrating best practice in our sector, so they’re a great fit.”

Coversion makes their presence known in North America this November when Janesta visits the Guild of Music Supervisors Sync Drinks in Los Angeles hosted by the Canadian Music Publishers Association. Stay tuned for the date to be announced and please reach out to learn more about Coversion now or for in person interviews with Boudreau during her visit to LA.

Check out a sample of Coversion's covers at: http://www.coversionmusic.com. Follow Coversion at: https://www.facebook.com/coversionmusic, https://twitter.com/coversionmusic, https://www.instagram.com/coversionmusic/ and https://www.linkedin.com/company/coversion-music.

