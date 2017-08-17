HICKIES Teams up With Pro Golfer Gerina Piller
HICKIES, Inc. Signs Golf Pro Gerina Piller for Official Endorsement
Piller knows the value of uninhibited performance: “You don’t need to worry that about your shoes coming untied or one is tighter than the other. When I have my HICKIES on, they don’t budge throughout the day, and I feel like HICKIES gives me more stability in my swing."
The sponsorship is the brand’s second in the golf world — Masters Champion Danny Willett began a partnership with HICKIES last year.
Keith Martine
HICKIES, Inc.
(646)
email us here