HICKIES Teams up With Pro Golfer Gerina Piller

When I have my HICKIES on, they don’t budge throughout the day, and I feel like HICKIES gives me more stability in my swing.”
— Gerina Piller
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Footwear innovator HICKIES, Inc. just hit a hole in one: the accessories brand has signed professional golfer Gerina Piller. Piller, ranked in the top 25 of the latest Rolex Rankings, has had quite a 2017 already, with three top ten finishes coming on the heels of Team USA’s UL International Crown 2016 victory and her participation in the Rio Olympics.

Piller knows the value of uninhibited performance: “You don’t need to worry that about your shoes coming untied or one is tighter than the other. When I have my HICKIES on, they don’t budge throughout the day, and I feel like HICKIES gives me more stability in my swing."

The sponsorship is the brand’s second in the golf world — Masters Champion Danny Willett began a partnership with HICKIES last year.

