HICKIES set to expand golf merchandising with help from Mr. Style

The future is all about innovation,” said Hackel, “and HICKIES are a practical, creative and innovative step forward.”
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breaking into golf fashion takes a good eye and an intimate knowledge of the sport and its players, which is why footwear accessories brand HICKIES has enlisted Mr. Style himself as an advisor. Marty Hackel — commonly known as “Mr. Style” for his acclaimed styling of the world’s most celebrated golfers, actors, entertainers, and pro athletes — was most recently a trendsetting fashion director at Golf Digest, where he was responsible for keeping players looking smart and sophisticated.

“The future is all about innovation,” said Hackel, “and HICKIES are a practical, creative and innovative step forward.” As a fan, supporter and now mentor to the brand, Hackel will guide HICKIES as it expands into the world of golf fashion — and carves out its own piece of subtle sophistication in players’ shoes.

