Danny Willett HICKIES Signature Line Now Available In Stores
HICKIES Athlete and 2016 Master's Tournament Champion, Danny Willett Introduces HICKIES Signature Line to the Market
Look for custom packaging and a classic color scheme of white, navy, grey, black and charcoal curated by Willett. HICKIES signed Danny Willett as its first sponsored athlete in 2016, after the pro golfer picked up a pack of the brand’s elastic no-tie laces to play a tournament in Dubai and became an instant fan.
About HICKIES, Inc.
HICKIES, Inc. is a global footwear accessories brand focused on performance, innovation and design. The company’s flagship product, the HICKIES® Lacing System, is made from thermoplastic elastomer that flexes with the foot’s movement while providing fit and stability. It adds the benefit of adaptive fit and tension control to any shoe due to its sleek, no-tie, modular design. The result is simple: streamlined shoes that are at once more comfortable, secure and easy to slip on and off. Current collections include HICKIES® Adults and HICKIES® Kids. As the leading pioneer in rethinking traditional lacing, the HICKIES® Lacing Systems are sold worldwide in 45 countries with 3 million units sold. HICKIES, Inc. products have received Red Dot and GOOD Design Awards. Hickies.com
