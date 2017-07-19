There were 391 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,893 in the last 365 days.

Danny Willett HICKIES Signature Line Now Available In Stores

Danny Willett at the final hole at 2016 Masters Tournament wearing Hickies.

The DW Signature Line features black, white, grey, charcoal and navy color options

HICKIES Athlete and 2016 Master's Tournament Champion, Danny Willett Introduces HICKIES Signature Line to the Market

HICKIES signed Danny Willett as its first sponsored athlete in 2016, after the pro golfer picked up a pack of the brand’s elastic no-tie laces to play a tournament in Dubai and became an instant fan”
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Danny Willett’s Signature Line of the HICKIES Lacing System has hit stores. Released earlier this year to an exclusive subscriber base on the one-year anniversary of Willett’s 2016 Masters victory, the collection is now available for purchase at HICKIES’ numerous golf specialty retail accounts, with New York Golf Center being one of the brand’s first retail partners to feature the new line.

Look for custom packaging and a classic color scheme of white, navy, grey, black and charcoal curated by Willett. HICKIES signed Danny Willett as its first sponsored athlete in 2016, after the pro golfer picked up a pack of the brand’s elastic no-tie laces to play a tournament in Dubai and became an instant fan.

About HICKIES, Inc.

HICKIES, Inc. is a global footwear accessories brand focused on performance, innovation and design. The company’s flagship product, the HICKIES® Lacing System, is made from thermoplastic elastomer that flexes with the foot’s movement while providing fit and stability. It adds the benefit of adaptive fit and tension control to any shoe due to its sleek, no-tie, modular design. The result is simple: streamlined shoes that are at once more comfortable, secure and easy to slip on and off. Current collections include HICKIES® Adults and HICKIES® Kids. As the leading pioneer in rethinking traditional lacing, the HICKIES® Lacing Systems are sold worldwide in 45 countries with 3 million units sold. HICKIES, Inc. products have received Red Dot and GOOD Design Awards. Hickies.com

