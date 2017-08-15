Voosh and Kaseya Sign Technology Alliance Partnership
Collaboration brings breakthrough automatic performance optimization to Kaseya IT management platform
AmbiCom Holdings Inc . (OTCBB:abhi)SANTA CRUZ, CA, USA, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WALTHAM, MA. – August 15, 2017 - Voosh, the leader in Active Continuous Optimization for servers and workstations today announced that it has signed a technology partnership agreement with Kaseya®, the leading provider of complete IT management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and mid-market enterprises. Under this new relationship, Voosh becomes the newest member of the Kaseya Technology Alliance Program (TAP). As part of this alliance, Voosh provides an integrated version of its on-premises or cloud-based performance optimization application within the Kaseya VSA platform.
Voosh’s ground breaking, patented method evaluates servers or workstations to automatically adjust the manufacturers’ settings to increase capacity and improve performance. Currently installed on over 4 million computers, Voosh’s Active Continuous Optimization has been enjoyed by users of all sizes, from home consumers to some of the largest corporation in the world. Certified by IBM, VMware and Citrix, this application can reduce an MSP’s volume of trouble tickets by 35 percent, while improving customer retention and user satisfaction. Additionally, a tuned computer can process more workload and have a longer lifespan, generating huge savings for Voosh customers.
“The Kaseya Technology Alliance Program strives to create meaningful partnerships that will enhance the VSA framework and further benefit our user community,” said Sergio Galindo, GM, Technology Alliance Partner Program, Kaseya. “Our TAP partners deliver innovative technologies that enable our users to leverage VSA to its fullest potential. We’re proud to work with some of the industry’s leading third-party solution providers, and welcome the addition of Voosh to our dynamic and growing ecosystem.”
Kaseya users can evaluate Voosh’s Active Continuous Optimization with a free, no obligation 30 day trial. Installation is easy and quick, with benchmarking results measured in clear graphs. Typical users will see an overall improvement of more than 25 percent with a single application, while specific areas – such as network throughput – can experience improvements of two to three times. Both technical and non-technical staff will enjoy the benefits of a well-tuned system without having to learn the techniques of evaluating then adjusting how the computer operates, or taking the time to do so manually. The Voosh system is not a registry or cache cleaner. Rather, it delivers the same results that are gained by having a high-level technician work on the computer for two to three days, except Voosh performs the tasks in less than two minutes.
“We are excited about our partnership with Kaseya,” said Kevin Cornell, CEO of Voosh LLC. “Kaseya has been instrumental in defining and creating the market for remote monitoring and management tools for MSPs, and their leadership position is a testament to their success. Voosh is doing the same for hands-free performance tuning for servers and workstations. Together, we make a very compelling solution that all MSPs need in their portfolio.”
About Kaseya
Kaseya is the leading provider of complete IT management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and midsized enterprises. Through its open platform and customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organizations to efficiently manage and secure IT. Offered both on-premise and in the cloud, Kaseya solutions empower businesses to command all of IT centrally, easily manage remote and distributed environments, and automate across IT management functions. Kaseya solutions manage over 10 million endpoints worldwide. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, visit www.kaseya.com.
About Voosh
Voosh LLC is the sole supplier of software designed to improve the performance of servers and workstations through the automatic evaluation and adjustment of the manufacturers’ supplied settings. The Voosh application has been certified by Microsoft, IBM, VMware and Citrix in independent evaluations. It has also won the ‘Cool Vendor’ award from Gartner in the area of infrastructure tools. Voosh is located in Santa Cruz, CA.
For more information visit: Vooshtech.com
Media contact
Voosh LLC
(408) 479-8802
