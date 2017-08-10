Why attend Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa 2017?
The 3rd edition of Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa (#HISA2017) is set to take place on 29 and 30 August at Vodacom World in Midrand, Johannesburg.
The 3rd edition of Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa (#HISA2017) is set to take place on 29 and 30 August at Vodacom World in Midrand, Johannesburg. This two-day event will feature provocative panel discussions, interactive roundtables and a roster of thought-leading, incisive speakers.
Unlike any other event on the African healthcare calendar, HISA2017 looks to join the dots between innovation and practicality, by presenting the latest healthcare technologies and showcasing their practical application and integration into existing healthcare infrastructure.
HISA 2017 will tackle topics such as robotics, electronic health records, delivering personalised healthcare, artificial intelligence, IoT in healthcare, healthcare policy, telemedicine advances and the future of healthcare in Africa. Delegates attending this event will include CxOs, administrators, heads of technology, policy makers and key stakeholders from public and private hospitals, as well as health-tech entrepreneurs and academics.
Key topics to be discussed
• Practical Digital Solutions for African Healthcare Facilities.
• Can technology address the shortage of medical practitioners?
• Developing a Digital Transformation Strategy for your Healthcare Facility.
• Your patient records have been hacked. Now what?!
• Delivering personalized healthcare with the power of technology.
• Healthcare Robots: African Applications.
• Harnessing available data to improve clinical and organizational performance.
• The Future of Healthcare: What's on the horizon?
• Driving Down the Total Cost of Care with Technology.
5 Reasons to attend HISA2017
1. Learn about the latest innovative solutions in the healthcare sector.
2. Hear from Health-Tech entrepreneurs and policy makers from across the continent.
3. Explore developments in the use of technology in the healthcare sector.
4. Hear from successful organizations that have implemented game-changing health-tech solutions.
5. Enjoy an unparalleled networking platform and secure new opportunities and partners
For more information visit: http://www.healthcareinnovationsummit.co.za/
Contact: [f] 0866 130 386 [t] +27 11 026 0981 [e] events@itnewsafrica.com
Vee Lidzhade
IT News Africa
+27 11 026 0982
