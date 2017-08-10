WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On -“Amino Acids in China Market Scenario, Key Vendors, Application,Opportunity & Forecast 2017 to 2021”

This newsletter will help you stay ahead of the game in this fast-changing market with real-time reporting on the entire amino acid industry chain, from raw materials to end consumption. It includes breaking news from China and abroad, the latest market data (price, import & export, production, consumption, operating rates, etc.), in-depth analysis of market trends, and expert commentary from industry insiders.

Here is the Editor's Note for you to know about the May issue specifically:

In Q2, prices of amino acids saw different performances. For instance, methionine prices continued going down while the prices of threonine remained strong.

Chinese market of tryptophan developed upward. One of manufacturers—Julong Biological achieved an YoY increase in the revenue of tryptophan business by adjusting strategies to expand the capacity of new products, despite the market prices of tryptophan decreased in 2016.

Q1 saw prices of live pig in China continually falling and meanwhile its breeding pig quantity decreased, affected by weak demand for pork and environmental policies as well. The price is not likely to surge in the foreseeable future.

Bulestar Adisseo released its Q1 financial report. In Q1, its business of methionine had a poor performance while the specialties business achieved a considerable profit.

Shenghua Biok received the SSE inquiry on 2016 financial results for unstable business statistics. In Q1 2017, it saw a good performance of revenue, however.

In 2017, the export volume of cystine saw big changes. The export volume soared in Jan. but slumped in Feb. and then climbed again in March. In particular, the continually decreasing export prices were the key factor that contributed to increases in export volumes.

Amino acids China E-News is a monthly published newsletter, which can be downloaded in PDF format. The subscription mode for this newsletter is yearly and the subscriber will receive 12 issues per year.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Editor's Note

Column 1 Market Dynamics

Julong Biological profits from L-tryptophan business in 2016

China’s live pig market: decreased price and numbers on farm in Q1 2017

Column 2 Company Developments

Bluestar Adisseo sees falling methionine business but surging specialties development in Q1 2017

Eppen Biotech has to solve potential problems for more successful IPO

LHG: financial fluctuations and bright prospects coexists

Shenghua Biok receives SSE inquiry on 2016 financial results

Wellhope: a promising development predicted

Column 3 Price Update

Market prices of major amino acids in China, May 2017

Methionine price continued decreasing in May

Price of threonine remains strong

Column 4 Import & Export Analysis

Imports & exports of selected amino acids in China, April 2017

L-Cystine export expected to recover

Column 5 News in Brief

Ningxia Unisplendour: 3rd stage of methionine project under preparation, pharmaceutical grade methionine to be developed

Hebang Bio-technology: subsidiary launches new bio-fungicide, methionine business progressing

CSRC defers a vote on Medisan Pharmaceutical’s IPO

Tai Chi Group: considerable drug sales in 2016

Oriental Ocean: to establish precision medicine project, amino acids under clinical tests

