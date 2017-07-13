WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “BYOD and Enterprise Mobility 2017 Global Market Outlook,Research,Trends and Forecast to 2021”.

The analysts forecast the global BYOD and enterprise mobility market to grow at a CAGR of 24.12% during the period 2017-2021.

Bring your own device (BYOD) is an initiative that enables organizations to enhance an employee's productivity while eliminating the need to purchase hardware. BYOD provides individuals with the flexibility and mobility to use their own devices on the move. It provides access to e-mails and other shared drives irrespective of the location of the user.

BYOD allows employees to access organizational data and resources without being restricted to a single location, whether they are traveling, out on sales calls, or working from home. Thus, the introduction of mobile devices in the workplace has changed the way users access and consume the resources of the enterprise. An increase in the urban population, higher disposable incomes, the growing penetration of low-cost tablets, and rising customer awareness of electronic gadgets are cumulatively pushing the growth of tablets and mobile applications in enterprises.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global BYOD and enterprise mobility market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the market segments, namely BYOD devices (laptops, tablet, and smartphones), BYOD security services (MDM and MAM), and BYOD software (TEM, mobile security option, MEM, MCM, MDM, and MAM).

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Apple

• Citrix Systems

• Microsoft

• Samsung Electronics

Other prominent vendors

• Alcatel-Lucent

• ASUS

• Avaya

• BlueBOX IT

• Cisco Systems

• Dell

• ForeScout

• Google

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

• IBM

• iPass

• Oracle

• SAP

• Sophos

• Symantec

• Trend Micro

• Verivo Software

Market driver

• Cost savings with BYOD

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Growth of complementary technologies such as SDN and NFV

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Growing awareness of cloud-based BYOD security

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

PART 06: Five forces analysis

• Five forces analysis

PART 07: Market segmentation by type • Devices

• Security services

• Software

PART 08: Market segmentation by device

• Smartphones

• Laptops

• Tablets

PART 09: Market segmentation by security services

• MDM

• MAM

PART 10: Market segmentation by software

• TEM

• Mobile security option

• MEM

• MCM

• MDM

• MAM

PART 11: Geographical segmentation

• EMEA

• Americas

• APAC

PART 12: Decision framework

PART 13: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Impact of drivers on key customer segments

• Market challenges

• Impact of challenges on key customer segments

PART 14: Market trends

• Growing awareness of cloud-based BYOD security

• High-power processors developed for IoT devices

• Increased adoption by SMEs

Continued…..

