Northern Virginia Anticipates a MLB First Round Draft

J.B. Bukauskas Pitching for the Tarheels Jeff Pinkman, John Pinkman with college flags representing where their athletes play ball. Pinkman atheletes working out.

Player from his Youth Trained at Pinkman Baseball Academy

STERLING, VA, USA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Major League Baseball draft begins this year on June 12 and runs through the 14th. Local players are encouraged to watch the 1st Round on the 12th, as a hometown player, J.B. Bukauskas of Ashburn, VA, arrives at a pinnacle moment in his very young life. According to John Pinkman, of Pinkman Baseball Academy, mock draft picks are showing him to be selected between third and seventh pick.

Bukauskas began training at Pinkman at the age of 8 and he continues to train there in the off season. An excellent student, he thrived with the leadership of his parents and high school coach Sam Plank. After graduating from Stone Bridge HS in three years, J.B. is now draft eligible in his third year at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. J.B. was named ACC Pitcher of the Year and is also a finalist for the College Baseball Federation Pitcher of the Year Award. J.B. is a right handed pitcher with a 9-0 record, 2.02 ERA, and 111 strikeouts in 90 innings.

Other Major League players who developed their talent with Pinkman’s help include Mike Elias, now Assistant General Manager of the Houston Astros, Adam Warren of the Yankees, Paul Clemens of the Padres, John Maine of the Mets, and Mike Schwimmer of the Phillies.

“It has been a thrill to watch J.B. mature as a student athlete since he was 8 years old. He is a special young man. J.B. topped out at 100 mph in high school, played for Team USA last summer, and now is helping lead the Tarheels on their Road to the College World Series,” said Jeff Pinkman.

The mission of the Pinkman Academy is to provide professional baseball and softball instruction throughout the DC, Maryland, and Northern Virginia area – as well as virtually using an iOS device. Pinkman offers premium athletic instruction for all students targeting individual needs, regardless of their current skill level. Players come to Pinkman to be assessed and to develop their physical, mental, and leadership skills and emotional prowess. Pinkman is located at 21598 Atlantic Blvd #130, Sterling, Virginia. Call 703-661-8586 or visit http://pinkmanacademy.com. Find Pinkman on Facebook or Twitter @pinkmanacademy. Schedule an appointment online.