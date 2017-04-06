I Need President Trump, His Team And All Those Who Can Make A Difference To Join Me On My Projects.

Know and Harness the Difference Between Your Brain and Mind. Creating Wisdom is as Easy as Lighting a Fire! Become Humble to Become Wise.

Wisdom is the smoke where emotional health is the fire. We must focus on emotional health instead of trying to create wisdom and emotional intelligence.

It is emotional health that generates EI; so when focus is on teaching EI it is like trying to produce the fruit without cultivating the tree.” — Sajid Khan, You Can become Wise Now!

I have come up with a whole new Wisdom Industry that will create tens of millions of jobs and lift the vast majority around the world; into health, happiness, prosperity and peace.I need to create Emotional Health Apps that will make the vast majority of the world population wise.My greatest invention is EHQ (Emotional Health Quotient).We need Wisdom Land, Wisdom Hall of Fame, Wisdom Day, Brain Power Club, Shy Power Club and Wisdom Themed Resturants.I have invented toys that teach wisdom.I want to make a movie on, 'The Story of Wisdom".I have other inventions like a string of new flavors for edible chips, a crispier French fries, healthy plastic food containers; including bottles and cups. Current plastic containers are dangerous for health.I even have the invention for generating clean electricity: 'Vacuum Powered Electric Generators". ("Vacuum power is the fulcrum of wind power.")I want to create a whole new profession of Brain Healers/Cleaners. I have improved the mindfulness of the Buddha. I have a seminar on Happiness. I have my hypothesis on the cause of human nature. I have lots more like a patent for measuring emotions, individuals, groups and countries.I need your partnership to create textbooks on Brain Education I have 1600+ published articles on wisdom related topics like the following:Can You Even Count the Benefits of Defining Wisdom as Humility!Imagine the world where the vast majority is wise.THE STRUCTURE OF THE UNIVERSE IS BASED ON NUMBERS AND SO IS THE STRUCTURE OF LIFE!THERE IS NOW A RACE TO DIGITIZE ALL KNOWLEDGE. I OBTAINED A US PATENT ON DIGITIZING LIFE ITSELF; WAY BACK IN 2003! MY BIGGEST INVENTION: Emotional Health Quotient (EHQ) (Excerpt From My Patent Application). Please Use This Innovation.It is emotional health that generates EI; so when focus is on teaching EI it is like trying to produce the fruit without cultivating the tree. God Never Intended Human Beings To Be As Miserable As We Are.He gave us the scriptures as a guide to living a pure life. Unfortunately, our experts have not been able to decode the message of the Bible properly. Wisdom Land: A Free Franchise Opportunity For Every Corner of the World. FeaturedIt will bring prosperity, improved mind and brain health; transforming messed up neighborhoods into areas of health, happiness, peace and prosperity.

So called animal human nature of man is not innate. It is learned and must be unlearned.