LoJack, a leader in auto theft prevention taps Cars and Coffee Exposed as a key driver for their "LoJack Brings It Back" brand awareness campaign.

Cars and Coffee Exposed is a new, fresh approach to increase brand awareness for LoJack.” — Melissa High, VP LoJack

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long time leader in auto theft prevention and theft recovery LoJack, partners with Cars and Coffee Exposed for the 2024 season

Automotive internet streaming show Cars and Coffee Exposed is thrilled to announce its new brand partnership with LoJack. LoJack, the recognized leader in auto theft prevention and auto theft recovery, has chosen Cars and Coffee Exposed to be a driver of their new marking campaign “LoJack Brings It Back”.



"LoJack has been a brand synonymous with auto security for decades. Our mission now is to increase awareness among our partners that LoJack is more than just auto theft prevention and recovery. It’s an enhanced system that provides Law Enforcement across the United States a safer and more effective way to recover stolen vehicles.

LoJack also provides users valuable maintenance information, enhances their driving experience, and brings back a sense of safety and security for vehicle owners and the communities they live in.

When we learned of Cars and Coffee Exposed, their reach to live car show audiences across the US, and their expansive on-line audience, a partnership with the show felt like a new, fresh approach to increase brand awareness for LoJack." Melissa High, VP LoJack

LoJack's sponsorship program with Cars and Coffee Exposed includes the production of a new 60 sec TV commercial "LoJack Brings It Back" written and produced by Cars and Coffee Exposed production company DHG MOTO. The spot will air on 22 episodes of the streaming show through out 2024. In addition, Cars and Coffee Exposed will be coordinating numerous LoJack Vehicle Recovery System giveaways at Cars and Coffee events across the United States in 2024.

Producer Damien Harvey has created and developed an entertainment based internet streaming show, Cars and Coffee Exposed which features the best Cars and Coffee events in America. The theme of the program is to reveal the “everyman” nature of these events which are more than just a gathering of car owners, but a coming together of communities who share a passion and appreciation for the automobile culture.

In 2024, DHG MOTO the production company behind Cars and Coffee Exposed has already filmed Cars and Coffee events in Scottsdale, AZ, Crown Point, IN and Nashville, TN. Future locations in 2024 include The Mainline, outside of Philadelphia, PA, Knoxville, TN and Buffalo, NY.

Episodes of Cars and Coffee Exposed can be seen on YouTube, Fridays at 8PM EST on the Cars and Coffee Exposed channel and Sunday's at 8PM EST on the Powertube TV network.

