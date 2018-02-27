Cancer Council Approval for Sun Safe Awning Range
With the latest SunSeeker and Batwing awning range by market leader Rhino-Rack receiving the endorsement from Cancer Council, it makes this range a 'must-have'
Innovation and Rhino-Rack are synonymous! The team at Rhino-Rack take great pride in seeing their community get out there without having to worry about the consequences of exposing themselves to the elements, especially when it comes to the hard-hitting sun.
With a UPF 50 plus rating to provide excellent protection from UV radiation, Rhino-Rack’s NEW Batwing and revamped SunSeekers are both Cancer Council endorsed products, meaning you will still be sun safe while relaxing in the shade at your chosen destination.
Head of Marketing for Rhino-Rack, Matt Hankin, said, “We’re excited to be partnering with Cancer Council, a leading charity playing a crucial role in helping to reduce the prevalence of skin cancer in Australia. Having Cancer Council’s endorsement on our Batwing and Sunseekers gives our consumers confidence when purchasing our awnings, reassuring them they’ll be sun safe when combined with other sun protection measures.”
Professor Sanchia Aranda, Cancer Council CEO, said that Cancer Council is delighted to have a company of the calibre of Rhino-Rack as a product licensee partner.
“Both Rhino-Rack and Cancer Council share a commitment to education and innovation, especially when it comes to protecting people against the potential damage that can be caused by exposure to UV radiation. Our partnership with Rhino-Rack not only brings innovation in sun protection, but the income generated will make a valuable contribution to our vision of a cancer-free future.”
Every purchase of Rhino-Rack’s Batwing and SunSeekers will support Cancer Council’s work in cancer research, education and support services, helping them take a step closer to finding new and better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.
For more information on Rhino-Rack and its Sun Safe awnings visit www.rhinorack.com.
