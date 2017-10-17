Best Selling Author Jay Bradley Provides Free Advice For Hair Loss Sufferers
Jay Bradley, best-selling author of “LIVE, LOOK, FEEL” launches review of hair loss treatments using only factual/scientifically validated reference sources.
The question Jay was trying to address is “Is it possible to keep our hair full, long and healthy without spending thousands of dollars on hair transplants, or are we destined to lose our crowning glory?”
Jay pulled together a team of independent researchers who reviewed the available hair loss treatment options and hair regrowth products on the market today to assess their effectiveness. His goal was to create a single source of information, to provide an unbiased view of all the various treatments available, how they work and how effective they are at treating hereditary baldness.
The result of this research, conducted over the last 12 months is a free independent report – 2017 Hair Loss Product Reviews. The report covers the pros and cons of each treatment and rates them according to their performance in growing hair, in blocking DHT, for side effects and overall performance.
The biggest problem for people suffering from hair loss, in weeding through all the various treatments, is being able to tell truth from fiction when it comes to the marketing spiel that the various companies put out in both their advertising and on their websites.
“My goal with this information”, says Jay, “is to help men cut through the made-up studies and fake clinical trials by providing them with unbiased reviews of available treatments. Included will be links to various websites and other pertinent information regarding each one. This will allow readers to see for themselves that the information provided is truly an unbiased review.”
His team did a great job of fact checking and have included trusted reference sources, which besides the product websites, are all verified medical journals, resources and other factual based information sources.
About the Author
Jay Bradley is a Youthful Aging, Wellness & Lifestyle Expert living in Los Angeles California.
Jay went from being a small town Canadian boy struggling with asthma, allergies, illness, and depression to working as an international model, actor, health & wellness advocate and best-selling author.
His new book LIVE LOOK FEEL; The 12-Week Guide To LIVE Longer, LOOK Younger & FEEL Better is an interactive workbook helping people to take charge of their lives. It focuses on healing from the inside out and the outside in. This book is about inspiration, transformation, motivation, and about taking consistent action towards living the life of your dreams.
Nearing 50, Jay has spent 30 years researching how food, supplements, exercise, spiritual practice, and lifestyle choices impact people’s health, happiness and longevity.
Having been in the modeling and acting business, Jay learned the first-hand secrets to why Hollywood never seems to grow old and he now shares those lessons to help others find balance in their day-to-day lives while looking their best.
Jay has been featured on numerous television shows including Bravo’s Millionaire Matchmaker. He has written for prestigious magazines including The Huffington Post, and is a regular wellness contributor for City Watch LA with over 20 million readers per month.
