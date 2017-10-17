ClearPoll Announce Major Development Update on their Blockchain Social Network
The social public opinion poll network using blockchain technology is well ahead of schedule – and investors are jumping on board.PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social public opinion poll network ClearPoll announced today that they have a working prototype.
This is a major step in the development of a project still in ICO stage, causing a buzz amongst cryptocurrency investors.
The prototype, in the form of a YouTube video, shows multiple devices voting on a poll, interaction with the blockchain, and live poll result updates. It may seem like a small step, however the technology behind this achievement is very impressive. Every vote is secured ClearPoll's own private blockchain, where nobody can access them to tamper with or censor votes or poll results.
The future of public opinion measuring and reporting is here - and ClearPoll are leaps and bounds ahead of the field.
The token sale (commonly referred to as an ICO) is on now, with the limited opportunity to purchase POLL tokens, a cryptocurrency created by ClearPoll. The tokens will be used to access advanced services on the network and will be in high demand from journalists and marketing agencies, as they offer in-depth metrics on poll results, on demand. POLL tokens will also be required to purchased advertising space on the ClearPoll app.
ClearPoll is making waves in the blockchain sector. Their combination of great technology and ability to solve real world issues such as poor public opinion recording and reporting, have led investors to contribute up to $20,000 in Ethereum in order to secure their tokens.
The token sale ends on October 26. You can contribute or read more about the project on their website at https://www.clearpoll.io
