Interview with the President of Travelmate: the World's First Robot Suitcase

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good afternoon. Today we want to introduce to our viewers, Leo Ryzhenko who is the President of Travelmate Robotics.

Question: How did you manage to take an unknown brand and within a year, get millions of views on your videos and have over a thousand articles written about Travelmate? It's incredible. How did you do it?

Answer: In order to have a successful business, you have to be in the right place, at the right time, with a needed product and have a professional team. In our case, you could say that the stars aligned for us. We had a phenomenal idea that turned into something that people really wanted. A phenomenal team of people was created out of the idea for Travelmate.

Question: Who is the team behind Travelmate?

Answer: Today, our we have over 30 team members. This includes industrial designers, mechanical engineers, electronics engineers, antenna specialists, material acquisition specialists, programmers and more. The team is growing very quickly. Whenever a task or problem arises, we find a talented specialist that can solve that problem.

Question: Wow! Why do you need such a large team for such a small suitcase?

First of all, it's not just a suitcase. It's a robot that looks like a suitcase (igg.me/at/travelmate/x). It's a technological breakthrough in more than one sense. We've made multiple patents. We've even had to create a completely new type of wheel. The project seemed simple enough in the beginning, but as is often the case, it turned out to be much more complicated.

Question: But why exactly a suitcase? Usually when people think of robots, they don't think of a suitcase.

Answer: Lets compare the telephone. If you go a hundred years back and you show someone your iPhone or android smartphone, they wouldn't even understand that it's a phone! Back then, there was a corded phone that only had one function – to make calls. Now it's cordless and has thousands of features as well as applications.

Now, lets look at suitcases a hundred years ago and today. Well yes, they've become lighter, new materials are being used and also wheels show up, and honestly, that's pretty much all of the progress that was made. To me, it's actually strange that no one else took notice of this. Maybe people where too busy with their smartphones...

But about how people imagine household robots. Probably something along the lines of a cyborg killer or a terminator. To that I have one question; do you need a Terminator? Will you buy one? So a robot terminator does not have any practical value.

What people want is a robot assistant that always follows you and helps you. That's why we made it in the form of a suitcase.

Question: Can you tell us a bit about the features of the robot?

Answer: Shortly after we first got mentioned in the news, a lot of people where concerned about someone stealing your Travelmate. Because of that, we developed a special system that makes it very hard to steal. It'll only recognize its owner. If it senses that it's following its owner (if someone is trying to steal it) then it immediately locks its wheels and signals that someone is trying to take it from its owner.

We're developing a special medical application for Travelmate that will monitor your health and will let you know if your health or vital signs change. There will be many apps like this, just like on your smartphone.

Question: What's the current status of the suitcase?

Answer: It's fully ready, tested and now we are in the process of transitioning into mass manufacturing.

Towards the end of September, we will start delivering the first robots to our backers.

For us, it was a big surprise that distributors in over 50 countries contacted us and already ordered Travelmates. However, people can still buy one for themselves directly at wholesale price through indiegogo until September. We're extremely happy that Travelmate is creating a lot of interest and that's it's been so successful so far. It's going to change your lifestyle for the better and you won't be able to imagine life without one: igg.me/at/travelmate/x

Images and Gifs: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0BzuxZdbPLLyedGQ4eWdVa2dMcTA

Videos: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCK92opnCjQhel5uAuhMs0xg