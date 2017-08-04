Energy Dialogues, Shell & The Baker Institute Host 1st Annual Houston Energy Dialogues
This special forum highlighted the need for open and inclusive dialogue covering the role of natural gas across the energy value chain.
In July, Rice University’s Baker Institute published a summary report on the Houston Energy Dialogues, a workshop focused on creating a path towards achieving a lower-carbon, cleaner energy future. The inaugural Energy Dialogues was held in collaboration with Shell and the Center for Energy Studies at Rice University’s Baker Institute at the Shell campus in Houston's Energy Corridor this past Spring. The one-day event, followed by a site visit to ABB's Power & Automation Center, brought together participants from the oil and gas industry, academia, civil society and the NGO community.
The results of the dialogues are captured in the Baker Institute’s summary report, available through the Baker Institute’s website here.
The one-day gathering was a "roll your sleeves up and participate" event. Discussions centered on the future of the natural gas sector from an economic, environmental, and coalition-building perspective. The diverse exchange of ideas was marked by a broad consensus on the importance of natural gas for meeting both economic and environmental goals. Adoption of new technologies was discussed as also being able to effectively mitigate environmental impacts. It was noted that this is of critical importance if the full extent of economic benefits associated with unconventional resources is to be realized in a sustainable way.
In addition to engaging with panelists, participants interacted in roundtable sessions discussing the path forward for the world's energy transition and the role that natural gas may play.
Houston Energy Dialogues was developed in response to the industry's desire to have open and inclusive dialogue on natural gas. Participants in the event shared a desire to expand the discussions to include representatives from across the value chain. The event served as a conduit between different stakeholders – think tanks, regulators, and environmental organizations – to discuss meaningful and tangible solutions to current challenges. Attendees are looking forward to future dialogues to open the door to different perspectives as the industry seeks innovative thinking and transitions to a new energy landscape.
Shell’s Executive Vice President for Unconventionals, Greg Guidry, said: “Meetings, such as the Houston Energy Dialogues, are invaluable in developing common ground on the role of natural gas in the energy mix”.
As the energy transition story continues to unfold, Energy Dialogues plans to co-host the second Houston Energy Dialogues in the spring of 2018 building on the success and themes of the first event.
