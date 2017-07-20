Intiva BioPharma Files a U.S. Patent Application for the Use of Cannabinoids for Improving Sexual Health

Sexual health, sometimes referred to as sexual dysfunction, is a major issue because it affects both males and females.

DENVER, CO , UNITED STATES, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INTIVA BioPharma Inc. has filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent Office describing methods and compositions for improving sexual health. The methods comprise the administration of a composition comprising one or more cannabinoids and/or one or more terpenes.

Sexual health is a major topic of discussion and research because it affects both males and females. Sexual health issues, sometimes termed sexual dysfunction, may be the result of organic issues, psychological issues or a combination of both.

Examples of organic issues include vascular diseases, such as those associated with hypertension or diabetes mellitus, prescription medication, and/or by psychiatric disease such as depression.

Examples of psychological factors include fear, performance anxiety, and interpersonal conflict. Sexual health issues and sexual dysfunction issues, in particular, may impair sexual performance, diminish self-esteem and disrupt personal relationships thereby inducing personal distress.

Male sexual health issues or dysfunction issues include male erectile dysfunction, ejaculatory disorders, such as premature ejaculation, anorgasmia (inability to achieve orgasm) and desire disorders such as hypoactive sexual desire disorder (lack of interest in sex).

Female sexual health issues or dysfunction issues include genitopelvic pain/penetration disorders, sexual interest/arousal disorders, and female orgasmic disorders.

Robert Goldfarb, COO of INTIVA BioPharma, stated, “Due to the scope of male and female health issues, there is a need for improvements in the treatments.” He further stated, “For both men and women anecdotal evidence suggests benefits in using cannabinoids and/or terpenes for improving sexual health. We’re hopeful that our pre-clinical and clinical pathway will lead to one or more medicines that improve conditions affecting male and female sexual health.”

INTIVA BioPharma has assembled a team of experienced professionals in pharmaceutical development and regulatory compliance for its drug development activities.

About INTIVA BioPharma Inc.

INTIVA BioPharma is proceeding with pre-clinical and clinical drug development activities, in accordance with U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") protocols, for a number of pharmaceutical formulations that include cannabinoids.

BioPharma’s drug development strategy consists of:

The determination of medical conditions and disorders that could potentially benefit from cannabinoid-based formulations;

Conducting “freedom to operate” investigations on these conditions;

The preparation of patent applications and the prosecution of such application and/or the licensing of existing patents;

Identifying the regulatory pathway with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA); and

Proceeding with pre-clinical and clinical development activities in accordance with FDA protocols for submission to obtain approval for the particular product(s).

