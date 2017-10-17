Jeffrey Friedland to Speak in NYC: Cannabis as a Solution to the Opioid Crisis

Cannabis-Based Drugs

Friedland will discuss whether cannabis-based or cannabinoid-based drugs can be a solution to the opioid crisis

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeffrey Friedland will participate as a panelist at the BerylElites Alternative Investments Conference to be held in New York City this Wednesday, October 18th. The event is positioned as “from allocators to allocators.”

Friedland will participate on a panel focused on pain, addiction and abuse potential.

Other panelists will include Jeff Eliot Margolis, Senior Vice President of RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.and Jason Criscione of Mobius Biomedical.

Friedland and Margolis will focus on the potential for cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals as an alternative to conventional treatments including opioids.



Wednesday, October 18, 2017 - City Winery, 155 Varick Street SoHo New York City

Event website: https://berylelites.com

In attendance will be 250 senior investment executives and industry leaders to discuss various sectors, asset classes, and strategies in a high-energy networking business environment at the famous City Winery with an an all-star lineup of speakers.

Approximately 175 allocators, representing approximately $500 billion in aggregate investment assets will attend this one-day Conference.

About Jeffrey Friedland

Jeffrey Friedland first traveled to China in 1988, opened an office for Friedland Capital in China in 2003 and continues to make frequent visits to the Asia-Pacific region and Latin America. He is an author, speaker and thought leader on emerging and frontier markets, the global economy, and the global cannabis industry. His first book, "All Roads Lead to China - An Investor Road Map to the World's Fastest Growing Economy" is available in print and Kindle editions at Amazon.

Mr. Friedland's latest book, Marijuana: The World's Most Misunderstood Plant was published in late 2015. It is also available at Amazon.

He is CEO of INTIVA Inc., a multi-faceted company in the worldwide legal cannabis industry. INTIVA established businesses and made investments in the cannabis industry in California, Colorado, and Canada. INTIVA has invested in Canadian cannabis growers licensed as “Licensed Producers” under Health Canada regulations and has an investment in the cannabis industry in Israel.

He is also CEO of INTIVA BioPharma, which is developing cannabinoid-based drugs under U.S. Food & Drug Administration protocols.

He is also a board member of Israel-based CannRX, a company focused on cannabis-based pharmaceutical development.

Mr.Friedland has been the chief executive officer and a director of a NASDAQ listed financial services company, a director of a New York Stock Exchange-listed company with all of its business operations in China, and the chairman of the supervisory board of a Hong Kong-based company with a stock market listing on the European Union Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Mr. Friedland has been featured or quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal, Reuters, the New York Times, Bloomberg Television, USA Today, Verslo Zinios (Lithuania), Vercernji (Croatia), International Business Times, the South China Morning Post, the Guam Daily Post, the Forward, the Jewish Week, Quartz, the Jakarta Globe, Israel Daily Television, BreitBart, NBC.com and Forbes.

Mr. Friedland has been a frequent speaker at conferences and events throughout North America, Europe and Asia, including speeches to individual and institutional investors on investments, emerging markets, and the global cannabis industry.

