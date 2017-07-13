Vaniday Singapore Ladies Night Is On Again on 20 th July

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s happening once again. Join Vaniday HI-SO Ladies Night and enjoy relaxing massages with complimentary glass of champagne. You can get your makeup and hair dresser on a Sofitel Hotel’s rooftop with exotic views and ambiance.

It’s happening on 20th July at Sofitel So Hotel Singapore. You will get the luxury treatment by beauticians and enjoy hi-end environment. Socialize and meet people who take care of their beauty just like you do. It is already known as THE BEST LADIES NIGHT. Ladies in Singapore will experience 5th Night Out with Vaniday. RSVP now to get latest updates regarding the event and how they are preparing the best night out to all the ladies.

You can book your complimentary beauty service at https://www.vaniday.com.sg/salons/vanidayladiesnightsofitel by Vaniday exclusively for all the ladies who wish to join them at Sofitel So Hotel on 20th July.

