Jag Virk Criminal Lawyers Comments on Alleged Canadian Yahoo Hacker
Individuals need to be presumed innocent until they are found guilty in a court of law
"Mr. Baratov maintains his innocence, yet remains in custody. At this time, the United States is working to extradite him, so he can face a range of charges, including identity theft and computer fraud. He was scared and stressed during our meeting. Although his family has retained another attorney at this time, thus I won't be representing him, this is a case Jag Virk Criminal Lawyers will follow closely. We don't want to see people rush to judgment at this time," Jag Virk states.
America continues to focus on Russia and hacking, as many in the country believe Russia did attempt to influence the recent presidential election in that country. Democrats in the United States believe members of President Trump's campaign colluded with the Russians to win the election. In contrast, President Trump has repeatedly called any claims of collusion 'fake news'.
"Concerns regarding the hacking of the election have led to many people becoming overly worried about this crime. As a result, people may assume anyone accused of hacking is likely guilty. What we need to keep in mind is this young man has no criminal record. President Trump and the Democrats are looking for someone to blame, and Mr. Baratov has become a scapegoat," Virk continues.
Mr. Baratov, along with the other three individuals accused of the 2014 crime, faces 47 charges. The charges range from computer fraud and abuse to aggravated identity theft. Other charges they are facing include economic espionage and conspiracy.
"Hacking does need to be of concern to all individuals. However, a person should not be found guilty in the press until and unless they have been found guilty in a court of law. This does not appear to be the case with Mr. Baratov. A number of people have come out and said they can easily believe he was indicted for this crime. We need to give him his day in court, as we should with all individuals accused of a crime. Our Toronto Criminal Law Firm is here to ensure every defendant has his or her story told and their rights protected when they are accused of criminal activity," Virk declares.
