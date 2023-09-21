Greg Speirs, designed the iconic Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeleton® & Lithuania Tie Dye® Brand T-Shirts and became the major sponsor of the 1992 Men's Lithuanian Olympic Basketball Team. Greg Speirs’ original 1992 Barcelona Lithuania Tie Dye® Jerseys. 1992 Copyright & Trademark property of Greg Speirs. Greg Speirs designed the legendary Lithuania basketball olympic t-shirts.. All rights reserved. The 2022, 30th Anniversary Limited Collector’s Issue of Greg Speirs world famous Lithuanian Tie Dyed Slam Dunking Skeleton Basketball Jerseys. 1992 Lithuania Basketball Olympic T-Shirts designed & printed by NYC artist Greg Speirs/ owner and Licensor.

The Real Story of the Iconic 1992 Lithuanian Olympic Basketball Uniforms, the Truth Behind the Source & the True Facts About the Real Major Sponsor of the Team

NYC artist/licensor Greg Speirs designed the iconic "Lithuanian Basketball Team Tie Dye Shirt Uniforms" and became the major sponsor of the 1992 Lithuanian Olympic Basketball Team.” — Mike Thompson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, September 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The iconic brand was born the moment it was created by a New York apparel designer and his line was showcased to the world on the international stage of the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics, just so the Lithuanian Olympic Men's basketball team could have something fun to wear. But they ended up being unveiled on the Olympic medal ceremonies platform for the media and world to see, at that moment becoming the most popular fashion statement of the 1992 Summer Olympics. Immediately the public wanted to know the source and where they could buy a shirt. Initial stories incorrectly reported the Skullmanshirts as "Grateful Dead" or possibly being a team shirt. Neither is correct. These initial stories were proved to be incorrect and untrue. The fact is that they were never "Grateful Dead" which is a documented fact. But the jerseys that the team wore were actually created by New York licensor & apparel designer Greg Speirs. The line is actually an independent line which came into this story created and solely owned by the designer and not connected to any other entity. The band gave a separate $5,000. donation to the team as was reported in the news but was not connected to Greg's Skullman jerseys. Speirs also owns the Official 1992 Federal Registrations of the shirts right from the beginning in 1992, from which all licensing rights originate. The artist played a much more significant part in the story than was initially reported and his name was pushed aside by the press in lieu of the preferred narrative and the bigger names involved in the opinion of many. When the T-shirts started selling and became a hot collectible Speirs saw it as a great opportunity to help the team and chose to donate all of what would have been his profits to the team. The funds weren't anyone else's to give but his. As the property's owner and Licensor, he chose to let 100% of his would-be royalties go to the team, at that point becoming the major sponsor of the Lithuanian Men's Olympic Basketball Team. The reason why Greg was the major sponsor of the 1992 Men's Lithuanian Olympic Basketball Team is because the biggest sponsorship came from the sales of shirts and he donated 100% of those profits to the team. So any and all profits which were given to the team and subsequently to Lithuanian Children's Charities from the sales of shirts all ultimately came from Greg. He is called the major sponsor because the really big money donated came from the sales of shirts. All of Greg's profits went into Lithuanian player Sarunas Marciulionis' 'Sarunas Lithuanian Children's Fund". The Lithuanian Slam-DunkingSkullmanon Tie-Dye T-Shirts represented the artist's interpretation of a team rising from nothing, "Like a Phoenix from the ashes to slam-dunking a flaming basketball to bronze victory. It's not a dead skeleton, but represents rebirth and a new life. It was not only a victory in Olympic sports, but it was as if it were a triumph over communism itself," recalled Speirs, featured in the 2012 basketball documentary movie, "The Other Dream Team". The story was documented in the 2012 movie "The Other Dream Team" highlighting Lithuanians' experiences behind the Iron Curtain. Aside from the Lithuanian Basketball Team's hardships on the road to the Olympics, it celebrates the artist's famous SkullmanSlammin' Skeletontie-dyed uniforms. Skullmanwas "enshrined" at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. on Dec.7th 1993, a day living in infamy becoming the first & only cartoon character and licensed property to be "enshrined" in any Hall of Fame: The Tie Dyed SlamminSkullmanbecame a legendary household icon and arguably the most well-known t-shirt line in Olympics sports history with the greatest longevity still selling strong to this day." Through our consistent advertising and marketing efforts we have elevated our brand to the level of a much sought after collectible with an over 30 year's longevity."— Mike Thompson About the jerseys:"The jerseys are a brand and independent property created by the designer, not part of any another entity, stands alone as a unique brand owned by the designer from which all licensing rights originate. The property has been marketed and promoted consistently for 30 years and is the reason for the brand's popularity and longevity. The line and the brands are recognized worldwide and have acquired the statuses as famous marks. The reason for its present popularity is largely due to our constant marketing and advertising of the brand keeping it in the public's mind for over 30 years. We don't discount or run sales because we have turned it into an exclusive product through our marketing efforts." exclaimed Mike Thompson of Skullman.com Lithuania Tie Dye& the Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeletonand all related indicia and symbols are the Officially Licensed Brands and Licensed Properties owned by Greg Speirs/ Official Licensor/ Exclusive Source/ Original Source from which all Licensing Rights originate.

