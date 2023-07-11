MEAN MACHINE SCORES NEW GREY GOOSE® MARTINI-IN-A-BOTTLE ADS, DIRECTED BY FILM DIRECTOR AUTUMN DE WILDE (“EMMA”)

Award-winning creative agency Mean Machine crafted compelling music scores for Grey Goose’s latest beverage launch “Classic Martini Cocktail.” Photo: Shaughn and John. Click photo to enlarge.

The first advert – Grey Goose Vodka: Voilà! Now You See Me – opens up with a man magically transforming a martini glass into a "Classic Martini Cocktail" bottle. Photo: Grey Goose. Click photo to enlarge.