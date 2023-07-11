MEAN MACHINE SCORES NEW GREY GOOSE® MARTINI-IN-A-BOTTLE ADS, DIRECTED BY FILM DIRECTOR AUTUMN DE WILDE (“EMMA”)
Award-winning creative agency Mean Machine crafted compelling music scores for Grey Goose’s latest beverage launch “Classic Martini Cocktail.” Photo: Shaughn and John. Click photo to enlarge.
The first advert – Grey Goose Vodka: Voilà! Now You See Me – opens up with a man magically transforming a martini glass into a "Classic Martini Cocktail" bottle. Photo: Grey Goose. Click photo to enlarge.
FIRST CAMPAIGN SPOT FOR “CLASSIC MARTINI COCKTAIL” OUT NOW
MEAN MACHINE's executive creative director Clemente Bornacelli, executive producer Martin Estrada, and musical director Devin Hoffman, announced today the award-winning creative agency was selected to score the music for GREY GOOSE®'s latest product launch, a ready-to-serve martini cocktail in a bottle.
— MEAN MACHINE
Dubbed the “Classic Martini Cocktail” by the premium vodka brand, MEAN MACHINE’s team produced original music scores for a series of spots, which were directed by award-nominated feature film director and photographer, Autumn de Wilde, who is best-known for her 2020 film debut, “Emma.” Also a renowned portraiture and commercial photographer, de Wilde has directed a series of short films for Prada's iconic Galleria bag, as well as directed five music videos for Florence + the Machine.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Autumn and MullenLowe on this campaign. It’s very fun and a true collaborative process,” says Bornacelli, an award-winning creative director. The first advert – Grey Goose Vodka: Voilà! Now You See Me – opens up with a man in blue in a fully white room with blue podiums and decorations. From there a martini glass is shown and (the magician) covers it with a matching blue silk handkerchief. When he pulls it up, the GREY GOOSE® "Classic Martini Cocktail" bottle magically appears.
The spot, which will run through December, has been featured on Conde Nast sites and social media platforms in 20 markets. The campaign also includes print ads in various publications, including “Wine Spectator.”
MEAN MACHINE not only scored the project from beginning to end but developed the music in collaboration With the Director, agency creatives and its network of musicians.
“This was very much a creative partnership. We wanted it to feel like short stories, with each character having its own identity but keeping the campaign cohesive at the same time. We settled on an Orchestral composition with a Big Band slant. We needed it to sound whimsical and premium, so impeccable musicianship and timing was extremely important” explains Hoffman, an acclaimed composer, producer, bassist, and mixer. “Our expertise in a nutshell is that the music Mean Machine creates is something that feels true to the product, that feels real, and that’s because the music is created by real musicians who create music for a living, who are experts at their craft.”
Known for their innovative work, MEAN MACHINE artfully crafts original music and sound for advertising, film, broadcast, and digital media. The company’s prolific and diverse catalog of compositions has been heard by millions of people globally since the agency launched in 2016. Mean Machine has scored for top consumer brands, including Apple, Google, Corona, Sonic, Nike, Smartwater, Tillamook, Coca-Cola, Match.com, 7Up, Supercuts, Pinterest, Nissan, Verizon, to name a few.
lbbonline.com recently featured the company, touting it as its "High Five" of the week. The feature showcased MEAN MACHINE’s five best works, which were chosen by industry experts who review different themes, categories and crafts.
“Our process is we will write the client a song that is going to be written like it is meant for the radio,” says Estrada, a sought-after guitarist and producer. “We’re able to deliver a score to an ad agency or for a film project that exceeds expectations, is more authentic, richer in substance, and memorable – that tells a story, and gets stuck in your head.”
Since its inception, MEAN MACHINE has scored more than a hundred commercials. The agency writes and produces musical scores as well as original songs covering a multitude of genres including rock, pop, country and more. In 2019, it won its first cinematic musical score at the “4th Annual Patagonia Film Festival” in Los Angeles for the short film, A Walk on Water.
About MEAN MACHINE:
Mean Machine connects creators and storytellers to LA’s top musical talent with the goal of creating original, one-of-a-kind, never-stock compositions, for creative projects. The Los Angeles-based one-stop shop offers customized music composition, songwriting, and mixing and mastering services.
Executive Creative Director Clemente Bornacelli has worked with BBDO, TBWA Chiat/Day, Deutsch, Omelet, Media Arts Lab and Mother. With a career spanning more than a decade, Clemente has been a Cannes Lions finalist, and has received numerous advertising awards. He created global campaigns for FedEx, Visa, Pepsi, Volkswagen, HBO, Netflix, Moët & Chandon, AT&T, Guild Guitars, Square Enix, The Pokémon Group, and more. As a musician and producer he received a Latin Grammy nomination and the John Lennon Songwriting award.
Executive Producer Martin Estrada has performed, recorded, and toured with some of the biggest acts in the world, including Selena Gomez, Macy Gray, Adam Lambert, Fuel, Enrique Iglesias, Cee Lo Green, Snoop Dogg, Will.I.Am, Stevie Wonder, and many others. This year, Martin joined Lady Gaga at the 95th Academy Awards to perform her Oscar-nominated “Hold My Hand,” penned by Gaga and BloodPop, which was featured in the 2022 film Top Gun: Maverick.
Musical Director Devin Hoffman is an acclaimed composer, producer, bassist, and mixer. After spending time as a member of the American rock band Awolnation, Devin turned to composition and scoring full time. His long list of credits includes the theme songs for “Unapologetic with Aisha Tyler” (AMC Studios) and the Netflix series “Chasing Cameron Dallas.” His music is featured in popular shows, such as The Simpsons, Saturday Night Live, Dancing with the Stars, the Today Show, and Good Morning America. His songwriting, production and recording credits include work with Bon Iver, Steve Perry, NCT 127, Orla Gartland and Lime Cordiale. The accomplished musician has played the Jay Leno Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live and Late Night Seth Meyers. His previous commercial work includes spots for Ebay, Uber, Sprite, Casio, 7Up and more.
