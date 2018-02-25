Matrix PR wins big at the 2018 PRCA MENA awards

Matrix PR wins 'Best Regional Campaign' at PRCA

The agency’s ‘Face It All with Himalaya’ campaign clinches the Regional Campaign of the Year award

DUBAI, DUBAI, UAE, February 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matrix Public Relations has been awarded the Regional Campaign of the Year award at this year’s Public Relations Consultants Association Middle East and Africa (PRCA MENA) awards ceremony.

Matrix PR, a Dubai-based boutique PR agency, grabbed top honors at the fiercely contested category with its regional B2C campaign, Face It All with Himalaya, emerging the overall favorite to clinch one of the most coveted titles in the annual industry awards.

The PRCA MENA Awards, which are aimed at recognizing excellence in PR and communications in the region, celebrates the very best teams, individuals, and campaigns from the PR and communications industry from across the Middle East and North Africa.

“We are delighted and extremely proud of this prestigious achievement. This award is in recognition of the agency’s passion to deliver creative, disruptive, and value-adding PR campaigns that help our clients’ brands and businesses succeed.” said Jack Pearce, founder and CEO of Matrix Public Relations.

This year’s award follows Matrix PR’s Gold Award for Best Use Of Sponsorship, which it clinched at the Middle East Public Relations Association awards held in December 2017.

The PRCA MENA Awards, one of the most highly recognized events in the region, brought together a host of internationally affiliated industry heavyweights including smaller homegrown consultancies, all submitting their best PR campaigns in the various categories.

The awards also attracted individuals - both industry veterans and young PR practitioners and in-house teams who competed for the highly sought-after silverware in the different categories.



About Matrix:

Matrix Public Relations, founded in 1998, is an award-winning Dubai-based boutique PR consultancy with well-established regional and international partners. We specialize in corporate reputation management, both online and via traditional media channels.

As a reliable communications partner Matrix PR marries international PR expertise with perceptive local knowledge to plan and implement strategic communication initiatives that make a difference for all their clients.

Matrix PR is also the regional representative of MTI, the global crisis management network and The Marketing Orchestra, a global alliance of best of breed boutique PR agencies. With its unique communication solutions and strong media relations, Matrix PR helps its clients across all industries to be more successful.

Matrix PR is headed by Jack Pearce, co-founder and former chairman of the Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) and one of the foremost experts in PR and Crisis Management in the region.

Matrix PR is an active member of Public Relations Consultants Association Middle East and Africa (PRCA MENA).