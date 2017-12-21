ITIG’s Five + Five Plan Will Generate Billions in New Revenue
Mark Jason—a champion of our immigrant labor force and Director of the Immigrant Tax Inquiry Group—has a farm in Mexico and has been a consultant for the Mexican government. Mr. Jason believes that in order to bring fairness to our immigration process, we need to focus on repairing our immigrant tax policies. Roughly one half of our unauthorized immigrants pay some taxes with illegitimate Social Security numbers, and a quarter of them gamed our ITIN (Immigrant Tax Identification Number) program in 2015 by $6 billion, up from $4.2 billion in 2010.
The only reasonable option that will help mitigate our strained state budgets supporting unauthorized immigrants would be to eliminate the ineffective ITIN system and create a new system that will be effective and generate funds to help solve our problem.
Mr. Jason and his group came up with a Five + Five plan where both immigrant and employer each contribute five cents for every dollar of immigrant wages earned. This will generate $210 billion over a 10-year period.
The REALcard proposed by ITIG, empowered by the new funds, grants immigrants access to healthcare and education, and the ability to travel safely to and from their country of origin. This alone will stop families from being split apart and curb the creation of second families, which is currently common. The owner of the card (that is earned by continued support of the plan) will give the cardholder and their family many privileges, including legality.
Former Mexican president, Felipe Calderon, stated that most Mexicans come to this country to improve their quality of life, and not necessarily for citizenship. This plan provides another option besides the Green Card and citizenship. This will allow unauthorized immigrants to feel welcome and live a protected life here, but without retirement benefits.
ITIG’s goal is to have a bill sponsored by a champion in Congress who will write and present this solution to the Ways and Means Committee and then to Congress.
