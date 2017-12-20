NBC Spotlights FarmMaidSoap.com in DIY Soap Making Demo

FarmMaidSoap.com’s Kathy Johnson, left, guested on NBC’s Portland Today to make homemade soap, held by Host Cathy Marshall Amid her 7 children, entrepreneur Cathy Johnson grew a hobby into FarmMaidSoap.com with natural soap customers across USA. Ready for their close-up, FarmMaidSoap.com’s Kathy Johnson gives NBC-KGW-TV’s Cathy Marshall homemade soap-making pointers.

PORTLAND, OR, -, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NBC-TV’s Portland Today, the talk show of the KGW affiliate, featured FarmMaidSoap.com founder Kathy Johnson demonstrating how to make natural nutrient-rich peppermint goat milk soap with natural ingredients found in most kitchens with the fun-loving help of show Host Cathy Marshall.

Kathy said, “The national trend to homemade soap reflects a time when American settlers made their own soap and now people simply seek the back-to-basics wholesomeness of natural goat milk soap rather than chemical-laden store brands, as media such as The New York Times has reported.”

On Portland Today, the hit KGW affiliate of NBC, Kathy offered viewers a 10% discount if they use coupon code “KGW8” when ordering at FarmMaidSoap.com. Her soaps arrive with free 2-day USPS shipping for orders of at least $25.

A skincare expert, Kathy said, “FarmMaidSoap.com natural goat milk soaps are a wonderfully unique gift that will show you care on such a personal level to offer healthy soap that creates a spa-like experience with natural rich-lathering creamy goat milk soaps."

She added, "Our FarmMaidSoap.com bars of goat milk soap are popular gifts for holidays from Christmas, New Year’s, Valentine’s and Mother’s Days to Easter, Hanukah and birthdays and anniversaries or for surprise gifts.”

A Mom of 7 homeschooled children from youngsters and teens to young adults, Kathy founded Farm Maid Soap to bring high quality soaps to people at affordable family-friendly prices. Her soaps are available online at www.FarmMaidSoap.com.

Kathy said, “At FarmMaidSoap.com we use fresh goat milk, which provides some 50 nutrients such as vitamin A and alpha hydroxyl acids that are good for skin, as well as sustainably-sourced ingredients including essential oils and non-GMO soy, coconut and palm oil.”

She noted, “Commercial store soap brands remove moisturizing glycerin from their soaps to use in higher-priced skin creams and lotions, but at FarmMaidSoap.com our bars of goat milk soap contain all the natural glycerin to moisturizes skin and give it a naturally healthy softness and glow.”

Kathy, who designed all 72 choices of her natural soaps, said. “Our FarmMaidSoap.com goat milk soaps pamper, nurture and protect all skin types and are especially good for dry and sensitive skin. We get giddy with glee when our customers write to say our soaps helped with skin conditions such as eczema or psoriasis.”

Kathy appeared with hit daytime KGW-TV channel 8 talk show Host Cathy Marshall, who helped demonstrate to Portland Today views Kathy, who says she is the “Maid in Farm Maid,” said she send her soap making recipe to if requested at FarmMaid@FarmMaidSoap.com.

Kathy told viewers of the popular daytime show broadcast throughout Oregon, “I began making soap as a hobby 15 years ago and after getting such good feedback from family and friends I sold my soaps at a local fair and the entrepreneur in me came alive as a way to earn the extra money all big family need. With help of my husband Jay and our 7 children, today our Johnson family soap business has loyal customers across the USA.”

Kathy said, “I formulated the 72 goat milk soap choices at FarmMaidSoap.com and Jay runs the shipping department and helps with production and marketing as well. Our older children also help with production and the younger ones help at local fairs, learning social interaction skills by greeting customers and sharpening their math skills by making change.”

Having taught soap-making in Oregon Kathy also made a humanitarian visit to Tibet with a group of fellow artisans as she taught soap making to rural Tibetans. “The wonderful Tibetan people I was privileged to meet appreciated the natural qualities of goat milk soap. They were pleased by how well our FarmMaidSoap.com soaps felt and wanted to learn how to make their own soaps and some even made yak milk soap as well.”

Based in Corbett, Oregon, FarmMaidSoap.com makes America’s widest array of goat milk soaps, with 72 choices of long-lasting family-friendly priced bars of soap to fit all skin types and preferences. Farm Maid Soap also offers related products such as Acne Skin-So-Clear goat milk soap and lotion, Arnica Muscle Rub, goat’s milk lotion, soy candles and more available online at FarmMaidSoap.com and Facebook. Media Contact Brian Dobson, DobsonPR.com, BD@DobsonPR.com.

