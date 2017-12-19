Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global fixed satellite service market to grow at a CAGR of 5.15% during 2014-2019.

Global Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) Market

Description

A fixed satellite service or FSS uses geosynchronous satellites for broadcasting purposes such as TV and radio, telecommunications, and satellite communication that are used by government, military organizations, small and large enterprises, and other end-users. FSS provides valuable source information to national intelligence and security organizations to fight crime and terrorism.

The satellites used for FSS generally have a low power output and require large dish-style antennas for reception. They have less power than direct broadcasting satellites. An FSS works on three bands: C-band, Ku-band, and Ka-band.

Currently, the Ka-band is used predominantly in North America to serve the growing needs of the government, media, and network users. It provides high bandwidth and frequency compared to the other bands.

Covered in this report 
The global fixed satellite service market can be classified into two major segments based on service category: managed services and wholesale services. The global wholesale fixed satellite service market can be classified into five segments: TV channel broadcast, telecom backhaul, broadband services, content and video distribution, and military satellite communication.

 

The Global Fixed Satellite Service Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key regions 
• APAC 
• Eastern Europe and Russia 
• Latin America 
• Middle East and Africa 
• North America 
• Western Europe

Key vendors 
• Embratel's Star One 
• Eutelsat Communications 
• Intelsat 
• SES 
• SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings 
• Space-Communications 
• Telesat Holdings 
• Thaicom Public Company

Other prominent vendors 
• ABS 
• APT Satellite Holdings 
• Arabsat 
• AsiaSat 
• Avanti Communications Group 
• China Satellite Communications (ChinaSatcom) 
• EchoStar Satellite Services 
• Hispasat 
• Indian Space Research Organization 
• Intersputnik 
• JSC Gazprom Space Systems 
• MEASAT Global 
• Nilesat 
• Portugal Telecom (PT Telkom) 
• Russia Satellite Communication 
• SingTel Optus 
• Telenor Satellite Broadcasting

Market driver 
• Use of transponders in television industry 
Market challenge 
• Requirement for high capital investment 
Market trend 
• Increased usage of Ka-band for satellite broadband communication 
Key questions answered in this report 
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary 
Highlights 

PART 02: Scope of the report 
Market overview 
Top-vendor offerings 

PART 03: Market research methodology 
Research methodology 
Economic indicators 

PART 04: Introduction 
Key market highlights 

PART 05: Market landscape 
Market overview 
Market size and forecast 
Five forces analysis 

PART 06: Service category 
Global fixed satellite services market by service category 
Global wholesale fixed satellite services market 
Global managed fixed satellite services market 

PART 07: Segmentation of global wholesale fixed satellite service market by services 
Global wholesale fixed satellite services market by TV channel broadcast 
Global wholesale fixed satellite services market by telecom backhaul 
Global wholesale fixed satellite services market by broadband services 
Global wholesale fixed satellite services market by content and video distribution 
Global wholesale fixed satellite services market by military satellite communication 

PART 08: Geographical segmentation 
Segmentation of global fixed satellite services market by geography 
Fixed satellite services market in APAC 
Fixed satellite services market in Western Europe 
Fixed satellite services market in MEA 
Fixed satellite services market in North America 
Fixed satellite services market in Latin America 
Fixed satellite services market in Eastern Europe and Russia 

PART 09: Market drivers 

PART 10: Impact of drivers 

PART 11: Market challenges 

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges 

PART 13: Market trends 

PART 14: Vendor landscape 
Competitive scenario 
Market share analysis 2014 
Other prominent vendors 

PART 15: Key vendor analysis 
Embratel Star One 
Eutelsat 
Intelsat 
SES 
SKY Perfect JSAT 
Spacecom 
Telesat 
Thaicom 

………..CONTINUED

 

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology, World & Regional
