Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global fixed satellite service market to grow at a CAGR of 5.15% during 2014-2019.

Global Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) Market

Description

A fixed satellite service or FSS uses geosynchronous satellites for broadcasting purposes such as TV and radio, telecommunications, and satellite communication that are used by government, military organizations, small and large enterprises, and other end-users. FSS provides valuable source information to national intelligence and security organizations to fight crime and terrorism.

The satellites used for FSS generally have a low power output and require large dish-style antennas for reception. They have less power than direct broadcasting satellites. An FSS works on three bands: C-band, Ku-band, and Ka-band.

Currently, the Ka-band is used predominantly in North America to serve the growing needs of the government, media, and network users. It provides high bandwidth and frequency compared to the other bands.

Covered in this report

The global fixed satellite service market can be classified into two major segments based on service category: managed services and wholesale services. The global wholesale fixed satellite service market can be classified into five segments: TV channel broadcast, telecom backhaul, broadband services, content and video distribution, and military satellite communication.

The Global Fixed Satellite Service Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key regions

• APAC

• Eastern Europe and Russia

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• Western Europe

Key vendors

• Embratel's Star One

• Eutelsat Communications

• Intelsat

• SES

• SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings

• Space-Communications

• Telesat Holdings

• Thaicom Public Company

Other prominent vendors

• ABS

• APT Satellite Holdings

• Arabsat

• AsiaSat

• Avanti Communications Group

• China Satellite Communications (ChinaSatcom)

• EchoStar Satellite Services

• Hispasat

• Indian Space Research Organization

• Intersputnik

• JSC Gazprom Space Systems

• MEASAT Global

• Nilesat

• Portugal Telecom (PT Telkom)

• Russia Satellite Communication

• SingTel Optus

• Telenor Satellite Broadcasting

Market driver

• Use of transponders in television industry

Market challenge

• Requirement for high capital investment

Market trend

• Increased usage of Ka-band for satellite broadband communication

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

