Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global fixed satellite service market to grow at a CAGR of 5.15% during 2014-2019.
Global Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) Market
Description
WiseGuyReports.Com adds” Global Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) Market 2015-2019 “Research To Its Database.
A fixed satellite service or FSS uses geosynchronous satellites for broadcasting purposes such as TV and radio, telecommunications, and satellite communication that are used by government, military organizations, small and large enterprises, and other end-users. FSS provides valuable source information to national intelligence and security organizations to fight crime and terrorism.
The satellites used for FSS generally have a low power output and require large dish-style antennas for reception. They have less power than direct broadcasting satellites. An FSS works on three bands: C-band, Ku-band, and Ka-band.
Currently, the Ka-band is used predominantly in North America to serve the growing needs of the government, media, and network users. It provides high bandwidth and frequency compared to the other bands.
Covered in this report
The global fixed satellite service market can be classified into two major segments based on service category: managed services and wholesale services. The global wholesale fixed satellite service market can be classified into five segments: TV channel broadcast, telecom backhaul, broadband services, content and video distribution, and military satellite communication.
The Global Fixed Satellite Service Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key regions
• APAC
• Eastern Europe and Russia
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
• North America
• Western Europe
Key vendors
• Embratel's Star One
• Eutelsat Communications
• Intelsat
• SES
• SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings
• Space-Communications
• Telesat Holdings
• Thaicom Public Company
Other prominent vendors
• ABS
• APT Satellite Holdings
• Arabsat
• AsiaSat
• Avanti Communications Group
• China Satellite Communications (ChinaSatcom)
• EchoStar Satellite Services
• Hispasat
• Indian Space Research Organization
• Intersputnik
• JSC Gazprom Space Systems
• MEASAT Global
• Nilesat
• Portugal Telecom (PT Telkom)
• Russia Satellite Communication
• SingTel Optus
• Telenor Satellite Broadcasting
Market driver
• Use of transponders in television industry
Market challenge
• Requirement for high capital investment
Market trend
• Increased usage of Ka-band for satellite broadband communication
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Service category
Global fixed satellite services market by service category
Global wholesale fixed satellite services market
Global managed fixed satellite services market
PART 07: Segmentation of global wholesale fixed satellite service market by services
Global wholesale fixed satellite services market by TV channel broadcast
Global wholesale fixed satellite services market by telecom backhaul
Global wholesale fixed satellite services market by broadband services
Global wholesale fixed satellite services market by content and video distribution
Global wholesale fixed satellite services market by military satellite communication
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
Segmentation of global fixed satellite services market by geography
Fixed satellite services market in APAC
Fixed satellite services market in Western Europe
Fixed satellite services market in MEA
Fixed satellite services market in North America
Fixed satellite services market in Latin America
Fixed satellite services market in Eastern Europe and Russia
PART 09: Market drivers
PART 10: Impact of drivers
PART 11: Market challenges
PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 13: Market trends
PART 14: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
Market share analysis 2014
Other prominent vendors
PART 15: Key vendor analysis
Embratel Star One
Eutelsat
Intelsat
SES
SKY Perfect JSAT
Spacecom
Telesat
Thaicom
………..CONTINUED
