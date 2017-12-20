VPNMentor.com Features cFocus Software and ATO as a Service™
The blog post is titled “cFocus Software – Automating the Process of Securely Migrating U.S. Government Agencies to the Cloud” and describes both Mr. Walker’s background and ATO as a Service™. Specifically, Mr. Walker describes cFocus Software’s extensive work with the federal government, the FedRAMP program, and how ATO as a Service™ helps government agencies achieve FedRAMP compliance.
The article is found online at https://www.vpnmentor.com/blog/cfocus-software-automating-us-government-agencies-cloud/.
“I thank VPNMentor.com and Ms. Gail Rand for the opportunity to share our story with her!” said Mr. Walker.
About cFocus Software
Established in 2006, cFocus Software automates FedRAMP compliance, and develops custom chatbots & SharePoint solutions for the Azure Government Cloud and Office 365.
We are the exclusive vendors of ATO (Authority To Operate) as a Service™.
cFocus Software is Microsoft Gold certified, ISO 9001:2008 certified, and a certified participant in the Small Business Administration’s 8(a) program.
