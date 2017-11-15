Abbvie and Astrazeneca to present keynote address’ at SMi’s Drug Discovery 2018
SMi reports: Abbvie and Astrazeneca to present keynote address’ at SMi’s Drug Discovery conference taking place in London on 21st-22nd March 2018LONDON, WATERLOO, UNITED KINGDOM, November 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abbvie and Astrazeneca will present keynote address’ at SMi’s Drug Discovery conference taking place in March 2018.
The two-day event will begin with Steven Djuric, Vice President, Discovery Chemistry and Technology at Abbvie presenting his key note address. His presentation will explore the “Progress Towards a Contemporary Medicinal Chemistry Technology Toolkit”. Steven Djuric will cover:
• Reducing cycle times and costs whilst improving the probability of technical success in the Drug Discovery process
• Advances in the development and introduction of several new enabling chemistry technologies, including flow photochemistry
• Integrating synthesis, purification and bioassay platforms
• Developing heterocycle synthesis by using a high temperature chemistry flow reactor
On day two of the event Steve Rees, Vice President, Discovery Biology at Astrazeneca will give an overview of “Transforming Success through Innovation and Collaboration” in drug discovery:
• Application of the AstraZeneca 5R strategy for target selection
• Development of innovative capabilities for compound management and hit identification
• Transforming lead optimisation through the automation and miniaturisation of chemistry
• Developing a portfolio of diverse therapeutic modalities to enable any target to be prosecuted
• Innovative models of collaboration with pharma, vendor and academic partners
Joining Abbvie and Astrazeneca at SMi’s industry leading Drug Discovery conference are GSK, GHPC GmbH, Bayer AG, Medimmune, Epizyme, Vernalis, TissuSE GmbH and more!
Alongside the two-day conference, there will be two pre-conference workshops taking place on Tuesday 20th March 2018. The morning session will be led by Nicolas Clare, Technical Project Leader at Axol Bioscience. He will discuss Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Derived Models and their use in Drug Discovery. The workshop is aimed at those who would like to understand the revolutionary biological technique of creating induced pluripotent stem cells (Ipsc) from any source material, differentiating them into different cell lineages and their use in drug discovery, either as healthy controls or disease models.
The afternoon workshop will be led by Emanuela Cuomo, Associate Principal Scientist at AstraZeneca who will provide an overview of CRISPR/Cas technologies and how they are applied to drug development. Specific examples will illustrate how genome editing is used in AstraZeneca pipeline to improve target identification and validation; also how it can be used to predict drug resistance and direct drug optimisation.
For more details about the conference and registration information, visit www.drug-discovery.co.uk/EIN
Drug Discovery
21st – 22nd March 2018
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
About SMi Group:
